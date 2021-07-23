Covid-19 hits EPoS space as investment diverts to self-service — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to an RBR survey, worldwide EPoS shipments fell to 1.7 million units last year, the lowest level since 2010.

However, advanced PoS technology continues to play an important role in retailers’ operations, with a gradual recovery expected.

By 2020, worldwide programmable EPoS shipments fell by 20%. The Covid-19 pandemic has closed retailers around the world for most of the year, reducing investment or moving it to other priorities.

Grocery retail was the least affected sector, as supermarkets and drugstores were considered essential and remained open. But the focus was on keeping the store Covid safe.

Funding, including those allocated for EPoS hardware updates, was directed to measures to reduce contact between staff and customers, including self-service technology.

Delivery of EPoS to the hospitality segment declined quarterly in 2020. This was because the sector was hit hard by the government blockade, with long-term store closures or only allowance of takeaway services.

The EPoS market was the most resilient in the Asia Pacific region, reflecting Covid-19’s limited impact on domestic consumption.

China, the region’s largest market, shrank only 2% after a quick resumption of the retail sector and technology suppliers lowering prices to meet fuel demand.

A quarter of the country has witnessed an increase in EPoS shipments, contrary to global trends.

Developing markets such as Peru and Saudi Arabia continued to grow, and in countries such as the Czech Republic and Ireland, retailers were able to complete major exchange projects during the year.

Road to recovery

Due to retail and hospitality sector restrictions that will continue until 2021, the EPoS market is expected to recover gradually, with global shipments expected to reach pre-2020 levels by 2023.

Asia Pacific and developing countries in other regions are projected to drive growth.

According to the RBR, programmable EPoS shipments are projected to increase by more than one-third by 2026, and delivery to hospitality retailers is projected to increase by nearly 50%.

Alan Burt of RBR commented: Retailers need advanced PoS technology to provide their customers with the best possible service and to maintain an efficient and successful business.

For these reasons, global demand for EPoS handsets is expected to increase over the next six years.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/7/22/covid-19-hits-epos-space-as-investment-diverts-to-self-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos