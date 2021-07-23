New Technology-Impact on Our Everyday Life-Retail Innovation Hub





Contemporary culture

Since culture is built on many factors, it is difficult to say exactly what the development of information technology has influenced, but it has influenced people and, by extension, culture. I can say with confidence.

A new music genre has emerged in connection with the introduction of power tools and computer processing. Electronic music and all its sub-genres (disco, jungle, big beat) and their corresponding subcultures have arrived.

Minimalism is popular in modern art and design. And although it started earlier and for a completely different purpose, it can be considered that the development of IT has influenced its widespread use.

In fact, the first computers and internet browsers were so primitive that they weren’t designed for complex visual designs, so simple geometry and colors were mainly used.

A long time ago, the style of web pages has changed, but they are colorful and look better than their multicolored shapes.

Conclusion

The emergence and development of information technology has had a major impact on our lives, both good and bad.

Education has become easier and more accessible. New professions and jobs have emerged. Automation and robotization have been introduced to replace manual labor and free up time for mental development.

New genres are emerging in music, arts, architecture, new subcultures and scientific trends. The mobile application and betting industry is also actively developing.

On the other hand, the level of culture and public morality is undoubtedly declining. In some countries, there are also phobias and illnesses associated with the use of computers, new types of crime (cybercrime), the introduction of bans, and the violation of human freedom.

That said, IT has changed our lives significantly. It never stops. All that remains is to move on, develop new technologies, and improve existing ones so that they do not bring more benefits and harm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/7/22/new-technologies-their-impact-on-our-everyday-lives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

