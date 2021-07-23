



How to export Google contacts to Excel

As a Gmail user, you may need to export your Google contacts. Whether you’re importing them into another application like our commercial real estate CRM software, or just backing them up, this post will walk you through the process. Exporting Google contacts to an Excel file is a simple process, with just a few clicks.

Open google contacts

The first step in exporting contacts is to open Google Contacts. Click the button below to log in to your account and get started.

Log in to Google Contacts Export from your new Google Contacts

Currently, there are two versions of Google Contacts in use, including the new version and the old version. If you are using a newer version, proceed to the following steps. If you are using a legacy version, skip it and export from legacy Google Contacts.

Step 1: Select the “Other” option.

Along the left side of the Google Contacts page,[その他]Find the menu item. Click on it to see a list of options such as import, export, and print.

Step 2: Select the “Export” option

Click the Export link in the left menu.

Step 3: Select file format

Select one of the following file formats:

Google CSV (google.csv): Select this option if you want to import these contacts into your Google account or other application Outlook CSV (Gmail-to-outlook.csv): Import these contacts into Outlook Select this option if you want to VCard format (contacts.vcf) like any other application: Select this option if you want to import these contacts into your Apple Address Book or other applications.

Note that many CRM platforms, such as ClientLook, can import both Google and Outlook CSV files.

Step 4: Export

Click Export to download the file to your computer. that’s it! Skip to group using export file.

Export from traditional Google Contacts

This section is useful if you are using a legacy version of Google Contacts. Follow the steps below to export your contact data.

Step 1: Select the “Other” option.

Click the Details link at the top of the page. Options such as import, export, and print are displayed.

Step 2: Select the Export option.

[エクスポート]Click the link.

Step 3: Select the file format.

Select one of the following file formats:

Google CSV (google.csv): Select this option if you want to import these contacts into your Google account or other application Outlook CSV (Gmail-to-outlook.csv): Import these contacts into Outlook Select this option if you want to VCard format (contacts.vcf) like any other application: Select this option if you want to import these contacts into your Apple Address Book or other applications.

Note that many CRM platforms like ClientLook can import both Google and Outlook CSV files.

Step 4: Export

Click Export to download the file to your computer.

Use of export files

When you export from Google Contacts, you will get a text file with a CSV extension and a name such as filename.csv. This type of file can be easily imported into most third party products and services such as ClientLookCRM.

The export file can be opened in Excel with a double click. When you open the file, you will notice that there are many columns of empty data. This is pretty typical and you don’t have to worry about it. Feel free to delete these unwanted columns in Excel without worrying about the original data being affected. This process is especially useful when importing this data into a new application. When importing contacts into ClientLookCRM, keep in mind that you can create custom fields to import almost any data you need for your account.

learn more

Want to know more about using Google contacts exported with ClientLook? Then schedule a demo to get a personalized tour of your commercial real estate CRM software.

Are you already a Client Look subscriber? Schedule a freeSuccess Audit to get the most out of your features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clientlook.com/export-google-contacts-to-excel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos