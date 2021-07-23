Utah loves the Summer Olympics, Google Trends Show





Athletes run on the court while practicing Spanish women’s basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics … [+] Friday, July 23, 2021, Saitama Prefecture. The controversial, closed, and one-year-delayed Tokyo Olympics will finally begin on Friday night. A multinational showcase of the world’s best athletes, fragmented into illness, and an event that soaks into the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic plagued by its existence. Every corner of the Olympics. (AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall)

Associated Press

Beehive aims for a gold medal when it comes to interest in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Utah’s interest in search related to the Olympics stands out compared to other US states, according to data analysis using Google Trends. Following Utah are Maryland, North Dakota, South Carolina and Wyoming.

It is worth noting that Utah, the former venue for the 2002 Winter Olympics, also showed the greatest interest in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

What are Americans looking for on Google when it comes to Olympic-related searches?

Lake Buena Vista, Florida-August 4: Phoenix Suns Devin Booker # 1 shoots game victory … [+] Paul George # 13 basketball from the LA Clippers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Arena on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. User Note: By downloading or using this photo, you expressly acknowledge and agree to the terms of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trends show that interest in the US national basketball team featuring Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker is at the top of the list. This was followed by increased interest in the 1980 Summer Olympics. The Olympics were boycotted by the United States and 65 other countries. This is followed by the US Women’s Soccer Team and the Mexican Men’s Soccer Team.

This year, the Olympic Games, which will start on July 23, will be held in the midst of the outbreak of Serve COVID-19 in Japan, the host country. Several athletes tested positive for COVID-19, and the sponsor stopped participating in the game due to the unpopularity of the Japanese. Toshiro Muto, chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, said the game could be canceled if the number of COVID-19 cases surged.

However, American interest in games remains relatively strong. According to a recent Morning Consult poll, 61% of those surveyed expect to watch many or part of the Summer Olympics. 70% of Americans are most interested in watching gymnastics, followed by 62% in swimming and 48% in baseball and softball, which is back this year. However, some analysts speculated that the vaccinated United States might be more interested in going out than staying in the Olympic coverage and watching.

