



The current Orivos social hub in World of Warcraft is full of players, but not due to new raids or updates. Hundreds of players have participated in in-game protests against Activision Blizzard after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a proceeding on Tuesday. Court documents include a cultural allegation of a male student who has exposed female employees to constant sexual harassment.

The protest was organized by Fence Macabre, a role-playing guild that runs faction-neutral stories on Wyrmrest Accord and MoonGuard servers. In addition, the group is running a charity Black Girls Code fundraising campaign aimed at teaching girls ages 7 to 17 about computer programming and digital technology.

Fence Macabre recommends that all subblocked players join us on Thursday, July 22nd at 9am (Pacific Standard Time) at the Idilia Steppe in Orivos.

Alliance Anchor: Vicaire-WyrmrestAccordHorde Anchor: Loira-WyrmrestAccord

Fundraising campaign: https: //t.co/uRVkYZUcSY pic.twitter.com/bl8IaLXVXh

Fence Macabre Caravan (@fencemacabre) July 22, 2021

The proceedings were widely announced Wednesday night. Many players were horrified to hear about the culture surrounding the game, which makes sense to so many people.

When the player logs off the protest, a new face appears and joins the group. Many of the accounts are subblocked. That is, your account has prepaid active game time. I sat in protest for a while and saw the decline and flow of conversation. Some, like the elf who said he was looking for a reason to return to FINAL FANTASY 14, said goodbye and wished good luck to his fellow role players. A particular Blizzard employee nominated in the proceedings speculated in an in-game chat which executive wrote an immediate response to the company.

Hina Hina Gray, an adjutant to Fence Macabre and an authentic reader who provides the media with a Native Hawaiian perspective, told Polygon about the protest. Some of the people who joined us haven’t been decided yet and are discussing leaving the community they curated, she wrote in a discord message. Leaving such a big emotional investment behind is by no means an easy decision. Most of the people here have canceled their submarines. I wanted to protest in-game because people around the world would be able to sit down and join us. We still have time for the game, so it’s better to try something with it.

She also admits that it is difficult for some players to make a decision.

According to Gray, it’s an emotional loss, and many people in our expanded community, especially those marginalized, who have been able to find others like themselves and foster a sense of belonging. I’m having a hard time. As a strange indigenous people, I definitely feel it. I have real external support systems and resources, but finding those communities as a shared hobby is especially meaningful.

