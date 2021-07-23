Limiting swoosh mobs prevents wider changes for the better. Tokyo 2020





In 1964, the Tokyo Olympics were called technology games. Above the sky, satellites were used for the first time to broadcast all actions live. Computers are abundant, and spectators and TV viewers have never had such a good one.

Sign up for the Tokyo 2020 Briefing, which includes all the news, views and previews of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Changes were also seen at the event. Touchpad technology has been introduced to the pool, eliminating the need to rely on the judges to award medals. It was still tweaked, but it stayed here. In pole vaulting, thanks to the nifty work of NASA engineers, glass fiber rods were introduced to replace metal rods, plunging the world record. On the course, it was the last Olympic Games to take place in the burning. Followed by the tartan track, Jim Hines set a 15-year world record in 9.95 seconds in Mexico in 1968.

The game organizers have planned to upgrade quite a few areas, especially for the spectators, many of which don’t have the initial impact it dreamed of. These stands remain almost empty and use facial recognition cameras to accelerate certification and security inside and outside the few venues where you can see the competition directly.

But it is athletics that technological advances are probably the most controversial and conversational. Especially the blue ribbon, 100 meters. The other was an event that increased by more than 2 km in the 1908 London game, allowing everyone to pass the royal box of the marathon.

why? What’s on their feet? Nike launched Vaporfly for the marathon and quickly broke the record. And recently, the Viperfly spikes were launched for sprints. Both of these will make you run faster, and the competition has nothing comparable to their potency. Nike loves innovation, and the new research facility at Oregon headquarters is three times larger than the old research facility. I have a very small relationship with Nike as a consultant since Rio Games, so I need to mention a bit of internal knowledge here. I’ve seen some of the resources available for research, but with a kitchen where projects that may not reach the track or pitch (and perhaps the podium) will take place for 12 years, unless it’s a very small group of people. I can’t get into what is called. More than a year can take their first step.

Taking up all the other top sports brands, perhaps to give some perspective, a normal year would probably combine about 50 new patent requests. Most of them are from Adidas. Nike applies for over 200. Just do it. It’s the mantra they live in. However, many would say that it gives athletes an unfair advantage.

Liz McColgan, the 1988 Olympic silver medalist and the 1991 10,000m world champion, has made access to the technology or by using uniform shoes throughout the field. I have a very straightforward view of leveling.

A runner wearing a Nike Vaporfly at the 2020 Dubai Marathon.Photo: Christopher Pike / Reuters

Cycling, for example, means making the bike you are racing available to other teams. It’s a bit more complicated, as time and cost still prevent some countries from maximizing their opportunities. Various motorcycles will be exhibited in Tokyo. It’s as technically driven as it is athlete-centric. There is a real argument that sports such as cycling and boating only thicken the glass ceiling of other smaller and poorer countries.

But back to shoes. For those who are competing at the top, cost is not an issue here, but access is. If you’re not sponsored by Nike, you’re not wearing something that gives you real benefits. Currently, there is no patent sharing or collaboration. Can shoe makers agree on a sort of reverse engineering to give some similarity to what’s on their feet at the elite level? Marathon shoes are said to bring about a 4% increase to wearers in terms of performance.

Many would argue that it is not fair. But this issue raises a great deal of natural debate. A variety of resources for everyone, where to train, who to train, how professional they can be, what they can spend, or what they can get for nutrition. I have. The number of coaches and specialists they have and the level of those people. There are moving parts everywhere.

Well, my enemy may have a swoosh on his leg, but I may have slept in a better bed last year, probably having a better nutritional plan. Miles to go to the neck and neck of the marathon and im with perhaps a rival wearing good shoes: a change of mind, that rival doesn’t give them the sunshine they coveted like shoes Do you feel the pressure? Is it on the other leg?

The Nike Vaporfly Running Shoes designed by the Nike Sports Research Lab are on display in London. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA-EFE

It’s all summed up. Whether you like it or not, it’s not a place of equal competition. It’s part of the challenge. Why should someone, someone be punished, as long as those benefits are allowed but remain within the guardrail? I look at both sides of the debate here, but as far as gaining an edge, the issue of performance-enhancing drugs is where we still need to maintain focus and priority.

We also know that innovation creates ripples. The technological improvements sought have the potential to improve other areas of society. I remember a project about 10 years ago using an accelerometer to measure stride length and speed. The technology is currently being used to measure someone’s tendency to fall and to monitor patients remotely. Falling is one of the leading causes of death over the age of 70.

My point is that limiting technological progress may also limit broader, deeper positive changes. The odds are slightly favored by those Nike athletes when they meet at the starting line in Tokyo. But as we all know, and all love, all bets are off when the gun goes out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2021/jul/23/putting-limits-on-the-swoosh-mob-limits-wider-change-for-the-better The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos