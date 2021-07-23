EA Play Live 2021: Biggest Announcements and Trailers





At EA Play Live, game publishers spent about an hour elaborating on some of the futures of some of the biggest franchises. And while much of the news was expected, there are some surprises lurking, including the very concise bullying of returning to horror favorites. For those who missed the show, here are some of the most notable points EA has revealed:

Dead Space is getting the next generation remake

The best were saved last and easily bullied a complete remake of the original dead space. This promises to update the survival horror classic of modern hardware. There’s not much yet, but there’s no release date, but a new version of Dead Space will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Battlefield 2042 has some sort of creative mode

One of the big surprises was the release of the Battlefield Portal, a mode of Battlefield 2042 built around user-generated content. This mode includes all seven maps of the Base 2042 game and six maps of the classic Battlefield title. These maps can be remixed by customizing content retrieved from modes, settings, weapons, soldiers, and other multi-era battlefield games. : 2042, 1942, Bad Company 2, and BF3. There is also a logic editor (although the EA says you can’t edit the map), uploading your creations so others can play them. The portal will launch with 2042 on October 22nd.

Beautiful new Apex Legends cinematic

Developer Respawn used to make fun of the next Apex Legends character, Seer, but now he can really see him, thanks to this gorgeous movie that has pinned Apex animated films. can. When the first gameplay trailer is released on July 26th, you’ll find out more about how he actually plays. Seer will be part of the next major update for a game called Emergence, which will be released on August 3rd. Also, for esports fans, the second season of the Apex Legends Pro League will start in September with a prize pool of $ 5 million.

Knockout City is entering a new season

Knockout City, a multiplayer dodgeball game, will undergo a major update as the second season of movie-inspired Fight at the Movies begins on July 27th. Most notably, this update adds a new map that looks like a variety of fake Hollywood sets, which developers describe as a constantly changing movie-inspired arena.

Grid Legend brings a story to the race

Codemasters is now part of EA and will combine cinematic storytelling with realistic racing in the next release of the studio. Grid Legend features a story mode featuring real-life actors, such as sex education star Ncuti Gatwa and movies shot on the XR like The Mandalorian, like a classic sports underdog story. Looks like. Players can also create custom races that combine vehicle types. If desired, you can hit an open-wheel race car against the track. The game will be released in 2022.

