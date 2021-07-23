Five Biggest Retail Technology News Articles Of the Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





It’s time to look back on another turbulent week in the retail system space. A briefing on the biggest stories of the last few days, with Morrisons checking out for free, Ocado, Farfetch, Checkout.com enjoying Decacorn status, and Jeff Bezos jumping into space.Morrisons Project Sarah Utilizes AiFi Technology For Checkout Free Store Pilots

Morrisons is testing a checkout and unstaffed store internally known as Project Sarah at its Bradford headquarters.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which is currently at the center of the takeover battle, is collaborating with US venture AiFi on its initiative.

The customer (or Morrisons staff in this trial) downloads the app to their smartphone. This app needs to be scanned upon entry.

The digital camera then tracks where people are in the store and records which items are in the bag.

2. Farfetch, Ocado and Checkout.com join the Decacorn Club as UK tech spaces thrive

According to a Tech Nation survey, the UK ranks third in the world after the United States and China with more than $ 10 billion in technology businesses.

The former doubled the number of companies (also known as Decacorn) in just six months at this stage, with seven companies reaching a $ 10 billion valuation in 2021. Revolut, Wise, Arrival, eToro, Checkout.com, Farfetch, Ocado.

