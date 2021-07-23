Two of Republican’s leading Big Tech critics sought help with Google





Politico reports that two of the Republican’s most fierce Big Tech critics tried to work with Google in 2019. Mike Davis and Garrett Bentley reportedly offered to restore the company’s relationship with the Conservatives. Google faces allegations of anti-conservative prejudice from many Republicans. Something is loaded.

Two of GOP’s most vocal big tech critics reportedly suggested working with Google in 2019 to improve relations with the Republican Party.

Mike Davis is the founder of the Internet Accountability Project and wants lawmakers to “control Big Tech before it’s too late.” In his role at IAP, Davis regularly attacks “Big Tech Monopoly” online and has recently called for the dissolution of Google, Amazon, Facebook and more. He previously oversaw the nomination of federal judges and White House appointees under the Trump administration.

Garrett Bentley is currently the Chief of Staff of Congressman Ken Bach, who is known as the “new face of Republican antitrust law.” Bentley regularly shared an article detailing his boss’s plans to take on the tech giant, and recently tweeted a quote from a New York Post article suggesting that Big Tech companies are “running away in murder.” ..

Since then, both men have been much louder in criticism of big tech companies, but Politico will improve its image among Republicans as they sign a personal deal with Google in 2019. I am reporting that I have proposed that.

Politico reported at a May 2019 meeting, citing three anonymous sources, Davis and Ventry, who suggested helping Google “fix the relationship with the Conservatives.”

Mike Davis founded the Internet Accountability Project in 2019.Getty Images / Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call

At the time, prominent Republicans such as Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and President Trump accused Google of suppressing free speech and maintaining an anti-conservative prejudice on its platform. Mr. Trump even tweeted a wide range of prejudices directly to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Just weeks after Davis and Bentley met with Google insiders, the Justice Department announced a major antitrust investigation into the company.

Davis spoke with Politico to admit that the meeting took place, and Google was just one of many “law firms, lobby shops, businesses, and other organizations” he met after leaving the Senate Judiciary Committee. Said not.

Less than six months after the meeting with Google, Davis launched the IAP. A report from Bloomberg last year revealed that Google’s rival Oracle was one of its supporters.

“It didn’t go anywhere, and it came back before we knew how bad Google was. Thank God for not working with Google,” he said. Told. “I dodged the bullet,” Bentley declined to comment.

Davis also said he had been educated for months on how “bad” Google was for small businesses and conservatives, according to the report. The pair reportedly offered to act as a communicator on behalf of Google among the Republicans.

Insiders approached Google for comment.

Are you a current or former Google employee and want to share more? You can securely contact this reporter using the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) or email ([email protected]). Contact us using a device that does not work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-mike-davis-garrett-vantry-antitrust-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos