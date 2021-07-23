Netflix will soon stream the game to your mobile phone.Three things you need to know about how it works





Netflix is ​​entering the video game market.

Angela Lang / CNET

Confirmed: Netflix is ​​expanding to video games. Veteran streaming services start with ad-free games for mobile devices and will not incur additional costs to subscribers as early as next year. Netflix isn’t the first to enter the gaming world, but it could be a game changer not only for streaming giants, but also for other competing services and subscriptions.

There is no doubt that the streaming market is completely saturated. These days it can be difficult to find a channel that doesn’t offer some kind of streaming option (Hello CNN Plus). And because multiple movies and shows overlap between different services, companies are always looking for ways to make them stand out.

Many services are experimenting with video game subscriptions. Last year, Amazon (the creator of Prime Video) invested in the cloud gaming service Luna and also runs its own game studio. Google (YouTube owner) launched the game streaming service Stadia in 2019. Apple, which launched Apple TV Plus last year, also sought to expand its audience with the mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade in 2019. Even Zoom is in the game. In poker, Heads Up, Kahoot.

We’ll tell you what we know about the Netflix project (still in its infancy) and keep posting until we know more. CNET has asked Netflix for comment. We will update as soon as we receive a call back.

What kind of games will Netflix bring?

Netflix hasn’t announced a specific game yet, but the streaming giant has hired former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu for the project. EA is a powerful game publisher with popular titles such as The Sims, Mass Effect, FIFA 21, Madden 21, and Medal of Honor. Facebook also had addictive titles such as Farm Ville and Candy Crush.

Netflix game ventures start with ad-free games for mobile devices such as mobile phones and tablets. These games are available on streaming services at no additional charge. The streaming service also says it will experiment with creating games based on the existing Netflix franchise, as well as creating completely original standalone games that have the potential to produce spin-off movies and shows.

The game of darkness and mystery would be pretty cool.

Netflix

Netflix has been found to begin trading with developers and publishers to bring popular mobile games to the platform ad-free, similar to what you get with an Apple Arcade subscription.

When will video games appear on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t specified a specific date yet, according to a Bloomberg report, but the service plans to start adding games to the platform in 2022. Netflix said in a discussion about the company’s second-quarter earnings on July 20 that it was in the “early stage” of a “multi-year effort.”

Also, as games begin to be added, Netflix, like any other service, may monitor viewers’ reception of games and adjust future content. For example, last year Apple Arcade canceled many games in search of titles that would attract more subscribers.

Can I only play mobile games on Netflix?

At a meeting on July 20, Netflix executives said the service would initially focus on mobile games. But with so many devices supporting Netflix, you’re still in the realm of expansion to Xbox, PlayStation, and computers. Verdu’s experience with gaming on a variety of hardware and service platforms will also be beneficial to the future of the project.

Netflix has already stepped into the game when it released the interactive “Choose Your Own Adventure Series” video “Bandersnatch” based on the world of Black Mirror. The service also mentioned creating more interactive content like Bandersnatch in 2019.

