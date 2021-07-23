Is the algorithm disabled?Adaptive brands say there is a problem with Facebook and Google





For new business owners, the frequent appeal process that follows a ban is time consuming and costly for the vague reasons behind it.

Sullivan-Abeyratne says he lost 1000 when he tried to promote Adaptista’s market research, an initiative to gather information about the needs of adaptive wear consumers. Sullivan-Abeyratne paid marketing agencies to create fully accessible ads and tested image inclusion by consultants to help people with synesthesia and color blindness view ads comfortably. .. There was no reward for investing in Adaptistas as advertising was immediately banned.

A Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement to Vogue Business: Our advertising and commerce review system uses automated, and in some cases manual reviews, to check your content against your advertising and commerce policies. Enforcement is by no means perfect. The enforcement team is constantly working to improve the review process to improve the accuracy of reviews and provide a better experience for users.

Facebook, which has 2.8 billion users, is very likely to increase brand awareness, and according to Coherent Market Insights, the global market for adaptive wear will be 400 billion by 2026, compared to $ 279 billion in 2017. Expected to be worth the dollar. According to analysts, content has been removed from major platforms, hampering its growth and perpetuating the stigma surrounding disability and medical problems.

Organic social media strategies work, but they take longer.Social media is a number game: you reach a much larger audience [with paid social]Says Phoebe Dodds, founder of digital marketing consultancy Buro155. Losing access to paid social tools can make marketing very difficult, especially if you’re targeting Gen Z. Decoupling a particular brand from its audience reduces growth opportunities and limits them to what can be achieved organically offline, Dodd says.

Find an alternative

When Miga Swimwear launched a collection for women with malformation phobia, disability and chronic illness in 2019, founder Maria Luisa Mendiola secured more than 30% of Facebook and Instagram brand marketing budgets. Eventually, the Facebook account was banned from audience retargeting and use of the Facebook shopping catalog because its website and brand messaging contained medical terms such as colitis and sacrococcyx teratoma. Mendiola also said remarketing was banned. Remarketing is a tool that allows business owners to strategically place ads in front of their target audience when browsing Google because of the medical terminology mentioned on the Miga site. Google did not respond to the request for comment.

