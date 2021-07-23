Google Drive gets the ability to block spam users





New Delhi: In May of this year, Google promised to roll out a solution to address the spam issue in Google Drive. The company has officially announced that it will deploy a feature that blocks people in the drive. Simply right-click on the shared file and you’ll see the new option as the penultimate option in the menu. Blocked users will no longer be able to share uploaded items with you, and the drive will also hide previous consents sent to your account. “While the Drive Sharing feature promotes productivity and collaboration, malicious individuals can exploit tools aimed at facilitating useful sharing, so to fend off these sharing threats. It’s important to implement the security controls you need to do this, “Google said in a blog post. This feature is available to both Google Workspace customers and personal account owners. The company launched a rollout today and will be available to all users within a few weeks. Blocking users helps protect drive users in three ways. Blocks content from being shared by other users in the future. This is a useful control, for example, if you have a history of another user sending spam or malicious content. Deletes all existing files and folders shared by another user. This is an easy way to get rid of all the spam and malicious content that a particular user shares at once. Removes other people’s access to your content, even if you have previously shared it with others. Meanwhile, Google is rolling out “Backup by Google One” as an update to its existing Android backup service. This means that the end user only needs to be aware of one sync to the cloud. Android backup currently targets app data, SMS messages, call history, contacts, device settings (Wi-Fi network and password, wallpaper, display settings (brightness and sleep), language and input settings, date / time, etc.) is.

