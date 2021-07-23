Why Climate Change Needs an Ecosystem Approach to Innovation





Todd Khozein is the founder and co-CEO of Impact and Innovation Company SecondMuse.

Getty

If you plant a tree in the desert, it will not grow. Drop seeds in the rainforest and watch water, nutrient-rich soil and sunshine work together to nurture new life. The same concept applies in the world of innovation. Innovating and starting a business in each person’s environment is the secret of failure. Doing so in towns, cities, or sectors where governments, foundations, businesses, investors, community members, and other stakeholders work together on a common goal can lead to better results, as expected. I have.

This is the essence of ecosystem development work or fundamental cross-cutting collaboration that creates ripe conditions for innovation and progress. This concept, which has long been popular in the world of startup support, has become more mainstream for many years, from business leaders to governments, as the world begins to recognize that increasingly complex problems require urgent collaborative solutions. Has gained traction. In fact, the harder the problem, the more cooperation and support you need. Therefore, I believe that there are no stronger examples of ecosystem development than the topic of climate change solutions.

The magnitude of the challenge and the consequences of laziness are so disastrous that no one can ignore it. From the severe drought of the western United States to the 22,430-mile beaches that are projected to disappear in the coming decades, all humans, governments and businesses on the planet are involved in the fight against climate change. For our way of life to continue, the future is fundamentally different from the past, rather than smarter energy infrastructure, smarter buildings, more sustainable agricultural practices, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. A good transportation solution should be included.

To get there, foundations, investors, governments and businesses need to be aware of the great potential they have in fostering climate innovation, especially when they work together. So what can these pillars of the climate innovation economy do now to build ecosystems that have the potential to radically change the world?

1. Coordination: The first and most important step is for these various groups to coordinate on the topic of climate innovation. Climate change measures have so many angles to understand in silos that the more multifaceted involvement, the faster the innovation. Each stakeholder group will use their expertise and resources to gain a deeper understanding of field barriers to climate innovation, form partnerships and joint initiatives, and bridge the gap from funding and start-up support to law. You need to have people in your organization dedicated to coordinating for.

2. Beyond Proven Technologies: Investors can consider funding new unproven technologies. This does not mean that they should seek out quirky ideas. There are many solid ideas that simply lack the institutional support needed to move to the next stage of development. Find them with a proven business accelerator or incubator and give them the opportunity to pilot their products in the real world. The cost of waiting for proven technology to roll out can slow the pace of innovation and miss the opportunity to make progress.

3. Look beyond the sources of traditional innovation. Don’t get caught up in the habit of procuring innovation at the university alone. This approach does not have the privilege of graduating from college and tends to celebrate for Mark Zuckerberg around the world, but is an alternative to starting a career trajectory that blames the founders of historically marginalized groups. Perpetuate inequality by ignoring routed innovators. Cast a wider net by partnering with community groups and organizations that support founders of diverse backgrounds. This is not just about doing what is basically fair and right, but also about procuring better solutions. Diversity is the Garden of Eden for new ideas. Diverse teams can create more creative solutions than similar teams. And living experience is a powerful catalyst for innovation. It is likely that you are most likely already experiencing the effects of climate change, not from high-end universities, but from areas that were forgotten before, during, or after Hurricane Katrina.

The world needs the perspective and experience of everyone as much as it requires the perspective and effort of governments, investors and businesses to together illuminate the path to a more sustainable future.

The Forbes Business Council is the most important growth and networking organization for business owners and leaders. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2021/07/23/why-climate-action-requires-an-ecosystem-approach-to-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos