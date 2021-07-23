Amazon Stock: This is the Importance of Subscriptions





Amazon (AMZN)-Get Report is well known for e-commerce and cloud services. However, the company has diversified and expanded its business model over the past few years. For example, a 200 million Prime account means that Amazon’s Prime Video has become one of the most widely available streaming services in the world.

But if potential investors consider buying Amazon stock today, do they need to focus due diligence on Amazon’s “side gigs,” especially subscriptions? Amazon Prime, Prime Video, etc .: Can these be an important part of your investment treatise?

Figure 1: Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon business snapshot

Approximately 70% of Amazon’s revenue comes from e-commerce and falls into two main categories: 1P and 3P. The former consists of sales by Amazon itself, and the latter involves 30 party vendors who sell their products through the Amazon marketplace.

Another 12% of Amazon’s revenue comes from AWS, an acronym for Amazon Web Services. This segment primarily provides cloud infrastructure services to enterprises and competes with Microsoft’s Azure and others.

Excluding physical stores and other minor activities, subscriptions make up only about 7% of Amazon’s total revenue. This is a reduction in buckets.

Is it important?

At first glance, even if all of Amazon’s sub-revenue disappears overnight (not practical, only thinking exercises), the company has a huge retail and cloud business that finally grew sales at a dizzying rate of about 40%. Remains. quarter. Without a subscription, Amazon’s first-quarter sales were up 34% year-over-year, more than any quarter of 2019.

From many perspectives, Amazon probably downplays the subscription business as a pure e-commerce and cloud giant. US e-commerce is projected to grow by 20% by 2025, and Amazon could dominate most of this expanding market. Around the world, e-commerce is expected to grow by another 30%, and there are significant opportunities to expand Amazon’s footprint outside of North America.

Think about the big picture

The catch is that subscriptions act as a hook to attract and retain Amazon customers in the retail ecosystem.

For example, Prime subscriptions bring Amazon’s financial resources under $ 120 per year. Given the costly benefits of a Prime account (ie, fast delivery, access to costly audio and video content), Seattle-based companies rarely return revenue to revenue. thinking about.

However, Prime members are far better customers of Amazon than non-membership users. According to Forbes, an astonishing 96% of all Prime members agree that they are more likely to buy from Amazon than other e-commerce vendors. refer to the following.

“Ecosystem” may be a used term, but it seems to be the path to success that big tech companies like Amazon have pioneered. The company’s subscription business is far from a major source of revenue, but most indirectly, it seems to have contributed significantly to Amazon’s dominance in e-commerce.

Twitter speaks

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, how often do you shop and buy online at amazon.com?

