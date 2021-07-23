13 Emerging Commercial Real Estate Technology Tools Industry Experts Need to Explore





Technological advances in all industries have the potential to optimize business operations and change industry standards. In the real estate sector, commercial real estate (CRE) technology is evolving rapidly as professionals focus on revolutionizing the current commercial real estate market.

Many of today’s new CRE technologies are using big data, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to stimulate the buying and selling market. Each of the 13 members of the Forbes Real Estate Council explains an example of new CRE technology that real estate professionals should adopt and why they believe that technology tools are so important to the future of the industry. is showing.

1. Social media platform

Housing is far more advanced than commerce in using social media for thinking leadership, awareness and trading. The best thing someone in commercial real estate can do right now is to be educated about using social media platforms for their business. –Carrie Bobb, Carrie Bobb & Co

2. Data analysis tool

Today, technologies are emerging that significantly reduce the time spent trading and assessing submarkets at the macro and micro levels. Aggregating demographic trends and patterns allows sophisticated investors to make quick decisions and zoom in on qualified transactions. -EZ Real Estate, Elisa Zhang

3. TRIMM software

TRIMM (Turn, Renovation, Inspection, and Maintenance Management) software for maintenance and equipment management is becoming more and more popular. Demand today is higher than ever. Thousands of activities, people, and third-party vendors need to be highly tuned to deliver the promise of frictionless operations and a great resident experience. –SuiteSpot Technology, Elik Jaeger

4. Smart lock and access control

Real estate is an original subscription service. Managing the subscriptions of people who can get in and out of the four walls and roofs you manage is the basic task of locking. –Blake Miller, Homebase

5. Process management tool

Process management tools are increasingly needed to enhance and enhance client services and communication. Look for tools that help commercial brokers become more efficient, track information better, provide better operational data to their clients, and get more done. This is also useful from a risk mitigation perspective as it ensures that processes and procedures are performed and documented. -Jonathan Kaiser, Kaiser

6. App with machine learning algorithm

New real estate apps that use machine learning algorithms are a valuable resource to help investors identify potential acquisitions. The algorithm can determine property details, location settings, and return thresholds. These efficiencies allow investors to simplify and speed up the process of acquiring real estate. -Robinson Week Partners, David Welch

7. Virtual tour

Unedited video tours should be the expected part of the property list. Consumers don’t have to rely on special angles or enhanced photos taken from cameras to see the reality of what a property looks like. –Rodolfo Delgado, Replaylist

8. Blockchain technology

Blockchain and decentralized finance are already here and are likely to overturn traditional industries related to CRE, such as brokerage, titles, finance and real estate data. People may not like change, but they are concerned about the role they play in the new technology, DeFi. It does not remove human need. If anything, it will allow us to focus more on our buyers and their needs. Lean on it. -Charles Argianas, Argianas & Associates, Inc.

9. Green Finance Database

CRE owners will benefit from green finance databases such as Ener Yields. This allows you to identify and apply for government incentives and low-cost financing to perform a green upgrade. Most CRE owners are unaware of even the $ 1 billion or more of such funding they have available. –Saurabh Shah, InstaLend

10. Automated data entry

The CRE industry will greatly benefit from adopting technologies that can make manual data entry more efficient. Artificial intelligence or concierge services that use technology to streamline data logging, organization, and maintenance through machine learning platforms provide CRE professionals with a completely unique, unique, and actionable database of market intelligence. .. -Oli Farago, Coyote Software

11. Innovation in other industries

CRE experts should consider other industries as benchmarks. Other industries have long shifted to asking individuals what kind of experience they are looking for. Consumer personalization with various tour options and things like face-to-face options is important, but CRE experts have adapted the client to a particular method because it is the way it is always done. increase. –Matt Weirich, Realync

12.3D technology

The housing sector has adopted a variety of technologies, but the CRE hasn’t caught up yet. 3D tours (such as Matterport) are one of the most popular tools used in RE today. By implementing this technology in the client sector, consumers can make CRE purchase decisions faster. –Marco Del Zotto, LIV | Sotheby’s International Realty-Breckenridge, Colorado

13. Keyless entry and video monitoring

One of the key factors is to analyze your current needs. One of the big needs is automation and data analysis. Depending on your CRE shift needs, you can use it to take you to the next level and take the appropriate steps. Automation is now very useful and is widely accepted for keyless entry, thermostat control, video surveillance and more. Automation can also change the future of ALF. -Blue Ocean Capital LLC, Chandler Mishra

