Monarch Private Capital Announces Opening 16 Tech Innovation Districts In Indianapolis





The new district will uniquely connect people and resources to drive innovation and drive breakthrough discoveries.

Atlanta, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-A nationally recognized tax incentive investment company that develops, finances and manages a diverse portfolio of projects that produce both federal and state tax credits. Monarch Private Capital has announced its opening. A $ 50 million historic rehab project in Indianapolis, Indiana, the 60-acre multipurpose community of the 16 Tech Innovation District opens up new approaches to how businesses can innovate.

The 16 Tech Innovation District is being developed using the Redevelopment Tax Credit (RTC) within the historic Riverside District and the Indiana Avenue Historic District on the northwestern side of downtown Indianapolis. The region, dating back to the late 1800s, was once a thriving commercial sector that primarily served the black community of Indianapolis. The company provided food, entertainment, housing, basic services, and ultimately a sense of identity to the resident. In recognition of the important cultural contributions of African Americans to the city, the Indiana Avenue Historic District was registered on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

Today, 16 Tech is becoming a cohesive, 24-hour community where innovators from multiple industry sectors can work, play, live and learn. To enable this dynamic project, Monarch has partnered with 16 Tech Community Corporation, a non-profit entity in the 16 Tech Innovation District that works to drive economic growth and innovation in central Indiana. The 120,000-square-foot Innovation Building 1 was completed as the first space for a large-scale rehabilitation project. The new building now houses the Indiana Institute for Biological Sciences, researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine, the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, and advanced industry initiatives such as Conexus Indiana and Energy Systems Network.

In addition to Innovation Building 1, 16 Tech’s plans include a second Innovation Building to accommodate multiple tenants, labs and on-site dining spaces, shared work and incubator space, and manufacturer space including 3D printers and CNC machines. Includes innovation hubs to offer. Food hall and space for meetings and collaborations. With high ceilings and open space, the 1250 Indiana Avenue building will be refurbished to retain the ideal flex and office space for dry labs and shared workspaces. The project’s first residential building will offer more than 250 apartments, and the beautiful green spaces throughout the district will provide additional areas to connect and relax.

Located along the White River and Fall Creek, with easy access to the nature trail, 16 Tech provides a beautiful background for both work and play. The new community is adjacent to the country’s largest medical, research, university partners, and more than 60 percent of Central Indiana’s advanced industries. The newly constructed bridge connects the community to nearby research corridors and downtown Indianapolis, consolidating it as a true center of innovation.

Rick Chucas, Managing Director of the Federal Historical Tax Credit of Monarch Private Capital, is very honored to be able to participate in unique historical rehabilitation such as the 16 Tech Innovation District. The possibilities of 16Tech are virtually endless, as all elements of the project are strategically designed to create valuable connections and drive innovation.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG funds that have a positive impact on the community by creating clean electricity, employment and housing. The fund provides predictable benefits through the generation of federal and state tax credits. We offer innovative tax credit equity investments in affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, renewable energy, movies and other eligible projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and retail investors, developers and lenders participating in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and tax credit specialists throughout the United States.

About 16 Tech Community Corporation

16 Tech Community Corporation is a non-profit organization governed by a board of directors specializing in promoting economic growth and innovation in central Indiana. Nonprofits engage industry, citizens, philanthropic, and community leaders in their mission, creating a place to inspire and encourage industry, researchers, entrepreneurs, and academic leaders in all sectors to pursue innovation. increase. 16 Tech Community Corporation also seeks to extend the economic benefits of 16 Tech to neighboring communities and residents through efforts to develop talent channels for community investment funds and employment opportunities in the district.

