Polyrizons’ innovative proprietary technology found to be effective against coronavirus in preclinical studies





Polylysone drug has shown high efficacy by preventing coronavirus from interacting with epithelial host cells and inhibiting cell death.

Omer, Israel, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative Internet technologies, electric vehicles and charging solutions, today A private company (Medigus owns 33.24% of equity capital) engaged in the development of highly differentiated biological gels to protect patients from scientific threats and external pathogens, from a previously published preclinical study Proprietary technology that reported preclinical data from Omer may reduce the risk of infection with human coronavirus and may also prevent COVID-19. Polyrizon develops innovative technologies designed to safely prevent the invasion of allergens and viruses from the upper respiratory tract and tooth decay. Polyrizons technology consists of a locally applied biogel that can be combined with both wet and dry doses.

A polylysone cell culture study was conducted in Israel and lasted for a month. This study tests many different formulations of its highly differentiated biological gel compared to controls for protection against coronavirus and is designed to prevent coronavirus from affecting epithelial cells. We screened several new formulations.

Data from Polyrizons cell culture studies show that its innovative product functions dose-dependently, infects humans, and infects cells from human coronavirus 229E, a type of coronavirus associated with a variety of respiratory symptoms. Has been confirmed to be effective in reducing. High morbidity results from common colds such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

Polyrizon has tested several prototypes of the lead platform against the Covid-19 virus. In these studies, the product was highly effective against controls by preventing coronavirus from affecting epithelial host cells and inhibiting cell death. In addition, this product exhibits a very good safety profile in cytotoxicity studies, along with broad-spectrum activity against a variety of viruses and other biological threats.

These preclinical data highlight the effects Polyrizons products can provide against SARS-CoV-2 and various respiratory viruses such as the common cold and flu.

Polyrizon plans clinical trials of its products subject to regulatory approval. Currently, initial efficacy results are expected within the next 12 months.

About Medigas

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Markets. For more information on the company’s advanced technology, please visit http://www.medigus.com/investor-relations.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Medigus management’s current estimates, assumptions, expectations, and knowledge of relevant markets. If possible, the company can anticipate, believe, imagine, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, anticipate, plan, target, potential, will, do, can, Attempts to identify such information or statements using words such as should should not include these identifying terms in all forward-looking statements, but future events, trends. Or continuation, contemplation, and other similar expressions and derivatives in connection with the outlook, or discussion of future performance or financial performance. For example, Medigus uses forward-looking statements when explaining future clinical outcomes and the timing of Polyrizons prescribing, as there is no guarantee of future study results and the success of Polyrizons regulatory processes and pathways. To do. These forward-looking statements represent Medigus’ expectations or beliefs about future events and may not achieve the results described in this press release. By its very nature, forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and the future consequences of Medigus activities are significantly different from the content and impact of such statements. It may be different. Other risk factors affecting Medigus and Polyrizon are detailed in the Medigus filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are only relevant as of the date they were created and Medigus undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as new information, future development, or otherwise. Suppose. Neither Medigus nor its shareholders, officers, and employees are liable for any actions taken or the consequences of actions taken by a person based on the information contained herein, including but not limited to the purchase or sale of Medigus Securities. Suppose. Nothing in this press release should be considered medical or any other kind of advice.

Contact information (media only)

Such Dinar Chief Financial Officer [email protected]

