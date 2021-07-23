The MacBook Air is reportedly equipped with a 13-inch mini LED display for 2022.





According to a new investor note from trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, Apple plans to announce a redesigned MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch mini LED display in mid-2022. The forecast is consistent with Kuos’s previous report, but provides a more specific time frame. It also suggests that the new Air display is slightly smaller than the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that are said to be available this year.

Mini LEDs are a relatively new display technology designed to offer some of the benefits of OLEDs, such as increased contrast levels and improved dynamic range, without the risk of burn-in. This year, Apple made its debut with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Kuo previously listed about six Apple devices that will move to new displays, including the 27-inch iMac Pro, 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10.2 iPad, and 7.9-inch iPad Mini. According to Kuo, Apple can include more premium displays due to the cost savings associated with using its own silicon.

New display with MagSafe charging and more powerful processor

In addition to the new display technology, the next MacBook Air reportsly features MagSafe charging, a thinner and lighter design, and two USB 4 ports. Bloomberg previously reported that the new Air will be driven by a direct successor to this year’s M1 processor. The new chip is said to contain the same number of CPU cores, run faster, and have more GPU cores. Current M1 processors are available with 7 or 8 GPU cores, but newer models are reported to include 9 or 10.

The new MacBook Air will arrive in the third quarter of this year, so it could follow the improved MacBook Pro. Laptops will reportedly be available on new, more square-designed 14- or 16-inch displays (mini LEDs, according to Kuo). It is said to also include a MagSafe charging, HDMI port and SD card slot. The MacBook Pro ridiculed the OLED touchbar a lot, but these models were finally able to drop it.

