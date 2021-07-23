A magical ingredient for innovative batteries?Humble rust and salt





Salt and rust — the headache of the presence of a car — can be the key to storing enough renewable energy to power the grid for several days. This is due to two local companies that have emerged with innovative battery designs based on cheap and widely available materials.

After four years of stealth R & D, Summerville-based Form Energy has emerged with potential rust-based breakthrough energy storage technologies.

Form Energy President and COO Ted Wiley says the company has produced hundreds of practical prototypes of iron and air exchange batteries that can store large amounts of energy for several days.

Wiley says he has perfected the science. The rest is to scale up from a laboratory-scale prototype to a grid-scale power plant.

In full production, the module produces electricity for grid storage at one-tenth the cost of the technology currently available, “says Wiley.

Once the plan is realized, Form Energys batteries can realize the so-called “renewable energy Holy Grail — a relatively inexpensive and reliable grid-scale energy storage”. This is because the sun and wind do not generate electricity when the sun sets or the wind does not hit. Blow off and store power for downtime is the key to clean energy reliability.

Foam energy batteries consist of cells filled with thousands of small iron pellets that rust when exposed to air. When oxygen is removed, the rust returns to iron. By controlling the process, the battery is charged and discharged.

The iron anode section of the Foam Energy prototype iron-air battery.Courtesy form energy

The plan is to install a small cell in a large module, then assemble the module into a battery and expand it to power the power grid. Wiley plans to launch a full-scale 300 MW pilot project with 500 modules at the Great River Energy Power Plant in Minnesota in 2023.

In nearby Cambridge, Malta, Inc. Researchers are working on energy storage technology based on molten salt, which is also a humble material.

The electricity from the grid is converted into heat energy and stored as heat in a tray of molten sodium. If the grid needs energy, the process is reversed and molten sodium is used to generate electricity.

A spokesman for one company said the process was under development. Malta expects a 100 MW storage plant to be operational between 2024 and 25.

Malta, Inc. And Form Energy are both funded by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, whose investors include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Correction: In the original version of this story, Ted Wiley was called the CEO of Form Energy. His correct title is COO. WBUR regrets the error.

