Google Maps It-Sailing Anarchy





19: 35TWD 057TWS 21.7TWA 155BSP 14.2COG 256

Hi from the stress ship Triumph … guys, Horizon guys have found a way to hack into the live data feed of the Yellow Brick Tracker, or the owner John Schultz, who is in the medical device business, somehow our Covid Vaccine I think you’ve used a chip to track all our movements! (Follow them here – ed.)

I’ve never seen such a perfect matching track … so I had to take my own counter-measures from this attack and shake them a bit to get some leverage. How did you adopt this strategy? The tracker receives the report every 4 hours, so after one report, the wind split into jibes, so I jibeed immediately.

We were really aggressively jibbing back and forth with a 5 degree shift of 22 to 25 knots, and now 4 hours later we see them jiving to match and they are now I don’t know I’m on stb!

Hopefully this worked, but I know the time as this race is going to be a very close modified time battle. Maybe the same is expected this year under the 2013 time win at R / P 52 Meanie, who won in 3 minutes.

I slept for a total of about 3 hours in 2 days, but I don’t think it’s coming soon …

Jeff

For Skipper Steve:

Dual in the sun.

Those who pay close attention to YB will find that they are in a battle royale with a Horizon ship. They seem to be reading our minds as we jibe with every change in the wind. Did they smuggle the trackers on the Triumph, or did they just ridicule the talented sailors? Probably the latter. They also hold themselves at Santa Cruz 52, which is 5000 pounds heavier than the light Santa Cruz 50, which we are proud of our boys.

Everyone is gelling. Our jibe is completed in 6 minutes from decision to execution. Significant progress, mainly through coaching by Jeff Thorpe. He has high expectations and does not tolerate nonsense in the practice of sailing. So we give him a large sleeper, listen and learn. His knowledge of wind, racetracks and weather is at another level.

Other miscellaneous things:

-The boat is clean and the crew is clean. No more dirty words-there’s a lot of debris in the ocean and I want to avoid it-I enjoyed the legendary Cuban cigar and Hannah lamb cake last night-really hospitality-we’re so far Unfriendly but keeps us wearing masks and as much social distance as possible – Fauci is proud of Team Triumph-Skipper, you’re really really tired and at least two crew members I am suffering from the withdrawal of caffeine. Did I show favor to these people in the long run? But for now we are watching them fight the devil of caffeine.

That’s all for now. Send prayers in our way. I’ll go to bed when I get to Hawaii!

– Skipper Steve

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sailinganarchy.com/2021/07/22/google-map-that/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos