7 Cool Pokemon Unite Tips for Mastering MOBA Actions





In 1996, the original Pokemon Red and Blue adopted one of the most mysterious genres of games, Japanese role-playing games, and somehow turned it into a childhood phenomenon. All you need to do to get your kids to care about turn-based combat and party statistics is to make those characters adorable monsters rather than the usual fantasy guys.

Pokemon Unite wants to achieve a similar trick by applying the Pokemon brand to another mysterious genre. This free-to-play Nintendo Switch game (coming soon on Android and iOS) is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). Thanks to Dota 2 and League of Legends, the MOBA genre is very popular. Still, Pokemon Unite has the potential to attract a new generation to this unique blend of real-time strategy and esports.

Pokemon Unite is a simpler and more accessible take in the MOBA genre, similar to Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm. However, simple MOBAs still need explanation. So, if Pokemon Unite has stimulated your curiosity, check out these tips and tricks to become a top Pokemon MOBA player.

1. Choose the perfect partner

Pokemon Unite, like Dota 2 and League of Legends, is a 5v5 team-based game. You control your individual Pokemon while your teammates control them. Like any other suitable Pokemon game, Pokemon Unite will give you a mission by choosing the ideal companion. At launch, the game offers over 20 Pokemon, each with its own specialties. Snorlax is the perfect melee defender for beginners, and Greninja is a ranged attacker for expert players. Not only does your partner Pokemon suit your personal playing style, but you also need to pay attention to team composition and balance the party.

2. Hit quickly and carefully

When the enemy is within range, press the attack button. This will allow the Pokemon to move towards the enemy and attack automatically without the need to hit a button. You can also use the appropriate analog stick to target and attack more effectively. This is great for tactical withdrawals.

3. Hunt wild Pokemon

Unlike other MOBAs, Pokemon Unite has no traditional “creep” and endlessly revives enemy minions that it cultivates for experience. Instead, wild Pokemon will spawn on the field and anyone can attack and level up. Defeating more powerful wild Pokemon such as Dreadnought and the legendary Thunder gives your team a powerful buff.

4. Bring it into the hole

At Pokemon Unite, we want to get more points than our opponents. Defeat a Pokemon that is either a wild Pokemon or an enemy team Pokemon to gain energy. To earn points, put that energy into the enemy’s goal zone through a flashy slam dunk. Unlike traditional MOBA towers, goals don’t attack you, but destroy them after accumulating enough energy. As a result, you have to confuse your goals in order to continue scoring. When you die, you lose most of your stored energy. Balancing these strategic elements is at the heart of Pokemon Unite’s gameplay.

5. Evolutionary revolution

Your Pokemon partner will evolve into a stronger form after defeating a sufficient number of enemies. For example, a charmander becomes a lizard and a lizard becomes a lizard. Profit? Excellent cooldown special moves including cool new forms, improved statistics, and ultimate unite attacks. You choose the movement of your Pokemon, so choose the skill that best suits your playing style.

6. Improve your movement

The map of Pokemon Unite consists of three walkable lanes, but there are better ways to get there than just to move. Near the center of the map is a berry that speeds up. Speed ​​flux zones deep inside the enemy’s territory slow down, but you can eliminate them by destroying enemy goals. In the second half of the match, use the Super Jump Pad to quickly move from the base to anywhere on the half of the map.

7. Equip the appropriate items

Equip the right items to give your Pokemon an edge. Battle items such as health recovery potions work with cooldowns. You can also equip Pokemon with Held items to give them specific buffs. With Aeos cookies, you’ll improve your strength every time you score a goal. As you play, you can upgrade items to unlock more item slots.

For more information on Pokemon, check out 48 hidden tips for Pokemon Go fanatics. And read why spin-offs like Pokemon Unite bring about a true franchise evolution that the main series lacks.

