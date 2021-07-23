Genshin Impact moves to unknown territory at PlayStation Alloy Guest Spot





At least the Western Genshin Impact players were surprised when MiHoYo and PlayStation announced a collaboration that went far beyond the recent introduction of cross-play yesterday.

It is the arrival of Alloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West as the next hero of Genshin Impact. Except for the game gacha system, all PS4 and PS5 players will receive a free hero in October, but after a month and a half, the shell will be available again for free on all platforms. Her Predator also bows.

Alloy is the first free 5-star character and unique cryobow user to be distributed to players since the first traveler who started the game. I’m not sure what her kit is yet, or how powerful the shell is, but it’s an important addition to the game.

And if they are willing to do this kind of thing, it will open many potential marketing doors for future Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo

What many Westerners may not know is that gacha games always do this kind of crossover. And it usually goes beyond the skins found in the endless collection of Fortnites games, movies, comics, and TV IP, where it works like thousands of other skins in the game. Just design a new skin. This is similar to designing a Super Smash Bros. character using your own move set.

Genshin Impact is currently one of the largest games in the world that produces hundreds of millions of dollars in microtransaction cash, despite being free to play due to its gambling-rich characters and weapon-pulling mechanics. Everyone is relieved that the alloy is free, but you can see how it extends to other characters in the future.

To be clear, this is absolutely a marketing play, not just a fun fan treat. The Horizon Forbidden West is Sony’s biggest launch of the year and will be available this fall. Probably around October for Genshin Aloy. It’s not a coincidence, it’s easy to see how future partnerships can produce other Genshin characters if their playstyle fits. For example, I’m drawing a pyro version of Kratos from God of War II, but the options are huge. It’s as good an advertising spot as you can get, a full-fledged character in such a big game, and with this first PlayStation deal alone, it must be an important source of revenue for Genshin. not.

The video above details the outlook for miHoYos using this system. please look.

