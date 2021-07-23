Three reasons Netflix succeeds in video games





For over 20 years, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has provided customers with access to TV shows and movies, first on DVD and now through streaming.

The company always has discipline in its approach. Calls to start offering live TV such as sports and news were rejected, resisting the idea of ​​monetizing the platform through advertising and instead choosing to stick to a simple subscription-only plan.

Netflix is ​​now ready to break that mold. The company said in a second-quarter shareholder letter that it was “in the early stages of further expansion into games” and sees games as another content category, such as unscripted shows and animations.

Management said it would start with mobile games, but in its second-quarter earnings call, it saw games as a complement to streaming, and said streaming remained at the core of its business, holding back expectations. It also states that it does not try to monetize the game directly, but instead uses it to drive the growth and maintenance of overall subscriptions. The game is included in all Netflix subscription packages at no additional charge.

While Netflix may seem to arrive late in the gaming arena, there are at least three reasons to believe that streaming giants have the potential to succeed in this new category.

1. Netflix has a huge platform

Netflix customer reach alone gives you the opportunity to become a gaming powerhouse. The company has more than 200 million paying subscribers worldwide, and many of its customers spend hours a day on the platform. While Netflix users come to the service to watch TV and movies, the company ultimately knows that customers are looking for entertainment. In addition to other streaming services and linear TV, management is looking at competition from Alphabet’s YouTube to social media platforms such as ByteDance’s TikTok and video games.

In addition, the launch of mobile games makes sense. No additional hardware is required. Interactivity is built into the device. Most Netflix users already have the app loaded on their device. According to Apptopia, Netflix was the 10th most downloaded app in the world in 2020, with 223 million downloads and the only one in the top 10 that doesn’t offer free services. Many subscribers who access Netflix for shows and movies are also pleased to try the game on the platform.

With its global brand and huge embedded audience, Netflix should be a very attractive partner for game developers. Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said in a second-quarter earnings call that Netflix is ​​more appealing to developers because it’s not interested in monetization tactics such as advertising and in-app purchases. Game developers really like the concept and focus, and the idea of ​​putting all the creative energy into great gameplay. You don’t have to worry about other considerations that you would normally have to trade off, just make a compelling game. .. “

2. There is a possibility of crossover with intellectual property

Hollywood, which has become a video game, and video games, which have become movies, are not short of intellectual property (IP). Some of the hit movies include Mortal Kombat, Tomb Raider, and Sonic the Hedgehog, but there are many success stories in other directions, such as the fate of Golden Eye 007, Mad Max, and Indiana Jones and the Fate. ..

Netflix has historically lacked the kind of monetization machines that Walt Disney has. When Disney makes a hit movie, it lives multiple lives as a theme park ride, toys, live events like musical theaters and ice capades, and generally as a game licensed to developers.

It’s easy to imagine that some of Netflix’s hit shows, such as Narcos, Ozark, and Stranger Things, will be converted into games. For example, a show like Queen’s Gambit could have easily been rented out to a chess game with a theme based on that show.

Netflix game IPs can also move in the opposite direction. When a company launches a hit mobile game, the infrastructure to turn those characters into shows and movies is readily available. Peters acknowledged that this was part of the telephone strategy. “Part of it will be a game that extends IP. It’s a big part of long-term treatises because we think it’s a really rich and affluent space.”

Netflix is ​​also planning a standalone game. Overall, the complementarity between games and video entertainment is particularly powerful for platforms with a large number of paid subscribers.

3. Netflix has a great track record

Netflix never blindly enters a new business. Throughout its history, the company has incredible discipline and has made two major leap forward, from DVDs to streaming and content licensing to the production of original shows and movies. A short attempt to separate the DVD business under the brand Qwikster was a failure, but Netflix isn’t a company blindly entering a new experiment, and it understands its core competencies.

Co-CEO Ted Salands almost rejected the idea of ​​re-entering the sport, saying on the phone: Such a natural synergy, except what happens on TV. “

Co-CEO Reed Hastings also said that video games have been discussed for many years and have decided to move forward because they share many qualities with video entertainment. If you can master the skill set, the industry structure is like us. “

Video games aren’t Netflix slam dunks and can take years to bear fruit, but new directions also show that streaming champions are looking for new opportunities as streaming growth slows. I am.

With over 200 million subscribers and one of the most famous brands in entertainment, it’s a mistake to count Netflix in video games.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

