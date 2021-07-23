Zelda: Skyward Sword-Toilet Paper and Haunted Toilet: Described Paper Location • Eurogamer.net





I hear a strange noise coming from the toilet …

The mystery behind the haunted toilet and its inhabitants’ desire for toilet paper is one of the Gratitude Crystals side quests that can be completed in The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword.

Unlike most Gratitude Crystals side quests, this has two endings. Would you like to give Cawlin’s letter to the Haunted Toilet or Karane?

Below are the paper locations for the Skyward Sword and the results of both endings to help you decide which one to choose.

Zelda Toilet Paper Location: Skyward Sword Description

If you want to experience the story of a haunted toilet and Kaulin’s love notes in Skyward Sword, you must first complete the Temple of Earth and place an amber tablet inside the statue of the goddess.

You must also complete the Find Kukiel side quest to unlock the Gratitude Crystal.

Once these provisions are complete, you can talk to either the woman in the night academy kitchen or the man in the bazaar cafe. It doesn’t matter which one you choose, as you can learn the same thing. Something strange is happening in the bathroom of the Knights Academy at night.

Talk to a man in the bazaar, a woman in the academy kitchen, or both.

Then head to the Knights’ Link’s room and sleep till night. All I have to do now is walk to the toilet on the first floor and I have a very strange encounter.

When I open the toilet door, the person on the other side asks for paper, but unfortunately there is no paper at the moment. Instead, go back to bed and sleep until morning.

Now you need to go back to the bathroom, and nearby you will find Korin writing a letter.

Talking to Korin reveals that he wrote a love letter to Karan-a classmate at the Night Academy. He will ask you to deliver this letter to her, not the toilet person. He really, really, really, doesn’t want anyone in the bathroom at night, or anything else to give a letter.

Now you have Korin’s love note in your hands, you have two options-give a letter to Karan or give a piece of paper to someone in the bathroom.

Handing Toilet Paper to Zelda’s Ghost Toilet: Skyward Sword Description

If you want to give Kaulin’s love letter to Skyward Sword’s Ghost Toilet and turn it into toilet paper, you’ll first have to sleep till night. Then go back to the bathroom. There is paper, so the resident of the toilet can put it in.

It turns out that the voice you’re hearing is a ghostly hand coming out of the bathroom, and I wonder if this part of the game was inspired by Hanako’s urban legend.

The ghost will be doubly convinced that you want to give her a letter before accepting it.

When she returns to the bathroom and disappears, sleep until morning and tell Korin what you did. For some reason, I’m dissatisfied with giving the ghost in the bathroom a love letter and run away without saying thank you.

Leave him alone and finally sleep until dawn. Just go to Goose’s room on the other side of the link and talk to the Gratitude Crystal Ghost Hand.

True Love … Letter to Karan of Zelda: Description of the Skyward Sword

If you want to give Kaulin’s love letter to Karan of the Skyward Sword, you need to go to the Knights’ school room and find her standing next to the bookshelf. If you give Karane a letter, she will be more worried about what Pipit thinks than Cawlin’s feelings.

With this in mind, go up the stairs and tell Pipit that Karan has received the love letter.

Now all you have to do is go back to the classroom, watch young love play that course, and receive 5 Gratitude Crystals for all your hard work.

To find out more about Skyward Sword side quests, visit the Gratitude Crystals Guide. If you want to continue the story of the game, take a look at the Skyward Sword walkthrough.

