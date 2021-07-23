The Coolest Innovations in Cleaning Technology for 2021

The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the importance of cleaning over the past 16 months. This is one of the greatest tools we have at our disposal to prevent the spread of disease and maintain a good standard of hygiene. As a result of the global pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for innovation in the cleaning industry. Now, some incredibly cool technology has been created, making it easier than ever before to uphold hygiene standards. Businesses across the world can introduce these technologies into their office spaces and help to protect their employees from disease. Curious to find out what these innovations are? Then keep reading!

UVC Light Cleaning

Ultraviolet C (UVC) is ultraviolet radiation with wavelengths between 200 and 290nm. This form of radiation is germicidal, which means that it can kill everything from pathogens to bacteria and viruses. Scientists have recently developed a form of UVC light cleaning which can safely be used in business premises to reduce the risk of germs being spread about the vicinity. UVC lighting is capable of killing pathogens that regular cleaning might miss. Companies like VIOA produce mobile UVC sanitizing systems that can be moved around offices, destroying contaminants in their wake. This technology has completely changed the face of cleaning in 2021.

Robot Custodians

It is strange to think that we live in a world with robots that can actually do the cleaning for us! These robot custodians are starting to be used in hospitals and airports, making it that much easier to maintain a high standard of hygiene in communal areas. They are equipped with UVC lights and move independently about rooms. A study in San Francisco’s Sharp Grossmont Hospital found that their robot was able to fully disinfect an operating room in twelve minutes. Normally, this task takes around ninety minutes. Using a robot custodian helps to limit human contact, too. This is essential in stopping the spread of any pathogens.

Self-Cleaning Surfaces

Self-cleaning surfaces are one of the coolest technologies to have emerged during the pandemic. If somebody who is sick touches a surface after blowing their nose or coughing into their hands, they can transfer the pathogen onto this surface. The next person who touches the surface can then pick this pathogen up and potentially infect themselves with it (unless they wash their hands). Self-cleaning surfaces have molecular spikes that can rupture pathogens, killing them before they can be transferred to anybody else. Placing these materials on touch points like door handles can really help to prevent diseases from being spread.

Fogging

Fogging is a new cleaning technique that involves spraying surfaces with a special coating that makes them more resistant to viruses. It can be used on electronic devices, like computers, so fogging is ideal for office spaces. Plenty of cleaning companies now offer this service to their customers.

These are some of the coolest innovations in the cleaning industry for 2021. Make sure to check them out for your own homes or offices!