



As players complete their goals during the Pokemon Go Fest, an Ultra Unlock Bonus event is being held with the theme of a special Pokemon Go time. This event features regular events such as spawn increases, new Shiny Pokemon, and research tasks. Our Pokemon Go Guide lists timed studies and rewards, potential event field studies you can get, and spawns.

The event will run from July 23rd to August 3rd, after which some of the space-focused Ultra Unlock events will take place. In particular, these spawns are a great time to work on Lets Go, Meltan Special Research Tasks, if you still have them.

Check out the field research, timed research, and special bonuses below.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 1 Timed Survey Step Ultra Unlock Part 1 Step 1/5 Catch 10 Pokemon (Diglett Encounter) Catch Pokemon with 5 berries (Drilbur Encounter) Catch 5 types of Pokemon (5 Nanabu Berry) )

Rewards: 10 Pockballs, 483 XP, 3 Ultraballs

Ultra Unlock Part 1 Step 2/5 Catch 5 Voltorb (Magnemite Encounter) Transfer 7 Pokemon (7 Ultra Ball) Send 3 Gifts to Friends (3 Pinup Berry)

Rewards: 5 Great Balls, 483 XP, 3 Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock Part 1 Step 3/5 Catch 10 Omanyte or Kabuto (Aero Dactile Encounter) Power up Pokemon 5 times (3 Max Revive) Earn 5 Hearts with Buddy (7 Raspberries)

Rewards: 15 Pock Balls, 483 XP, 3 Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock Part 1 Step 4/5 Catch 7 Polygons (1 Upgrade) Evolve Pokemon (8 Ultra Balls) Catch Pokemon with 10 berries (5 Pinup Berry)

Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 483 XP, 3 Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock Part 1 Step 5/5 Catch 15 rock-type Pokemon (Onyx Encounter) Win the raid (Shieldon Encounter) Power up Pokemon 7 times (Cranidos Encounter)

Rewards: 30 Pock Balls, 3 Ultra Balls, 2,000 Stardust

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Timefield Research and Rewards Task Rewards Task Rewards Spin 10 Pokestop or Gym 10 Pokeball Catch 3 Pokemon and Weather Boost 2 Earn Candy Walking with Pinup Berry Buddy 3 Ultraball Raid within 60 seconds Winning Cranidos Encounter Egg Incubate Encounter with Shieldon Increase Pokemon Spawn for Ultra Unlock Part 1: Space Bolt Move Polygon Omanite Kabuto Alon Bartoy Lileep Lileep La Norris Beldams Shieldon

Shieldon and Cranidos are also available for the first time in Shiny.

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / The Pokmon Company Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / Pokemon Company 7kg Egg Pokemon for Ultra Unlock Part 1: Space Omni Night Kabuto Aero Dactile Lily Puano Risk Lanidos Shieldon Raid Pokemon Ultra Unlock Part 1: Space Annon U Cranidos Shieldon Bronzer Clink Magneton Aerodactyl Polygon2 Gorku Dialga

Dialga is also available in Shiny for the first time.

Graphics: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / The Pokmon Company

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/pokemon-go-guide/22590305/ultra-unlock-part-1-time-event-timed-field-research-rewards-list-shiny-dialga

