Facebook brings cloud games to iPhone, iPad via web app





Starting Friday, Facebook will provide early cloud gaming services for iPhones and iPads via web apps that people can add to their home screen like native apps. The site allows you to play simple web games such as solitaire and matchthree, and stream graphic-heavy titles such as racing games.

However, Apple’s rules prohibit third-party developers like Facebook from directing app users to websites with Apple-owned purchasing mechanisms, so people do that. It is unclear how to find it. It’s a big dispute not only with Facebook, but with other gaming companies like Epic, which are strongly protesting Apple’s tight grasp of iOS payments. The Facebook library of web games, which includes more advanced titles streamed directly from the cloud as well as HTML5-based games, accepts in-game purchases using a social network custom payment system called Facebook Pay.

Facebook’s decision to bring the gaming platform to iOS via the web mimics the approach of Amazon and Microsoft, which each cloud gaming service has also released a Progressive Web App (PWA) to circumvent the App Store. Last year, when Apple blocked attempts to put games into standalone apps for iOS, Facebook complained loudly and said it would consider alternatives. Shortly thereafter, Apple stated that cloud-based games were submitted individually to the App Store as apps and Microsoft and others did not address their desire to release their own game store front on iOS. As far as I can tell, I changed the rules to allow cloud-based games.

In a statement, Vivek Sharma, Facebook’s vice president of gaming, came to the same conclusion as everyone else. At the moment, the only option for streaming cloud games on iOS is a web app. As many have pointed out, Apple’s policy of allowing cloud gaming on the App Store barely allows it. Apple’s requirement that each cloud game have its own page and be reviewed and displayed in the search list defeats the purpose of cloud gaming. These obstacles prevent players from discovering new games, playing cross-devices, and instantly accessing high-quality games with native iOS apps, even if they aren’t using the latest and most expensive devices. It means that.

Facebook is not yet a major player in the game, as it focuses primarily on courting streamers to broadcast gameplay for fans to watch. But last year, it acquired a cloud gaming startup and released some free-to-play titles like Asphalt 9. Since then, the service has become available in more regions, with other titles such as Assassins Creed: Rebellion added, and 1.5 million people playing. Monthly cloud game.

Facebook finally found a solution for getting cloud games on iOS, but there are still major restrictions imposed by the Apple Safari browser on web games. Sounds are turned off by default, games can’t send push notifications, and graphics are as powerful as native apps. And then there is the issue of discovery.

A Facebook spokeswoman refused to comment on the game website’s growth plans, but according to Apple’s rules, developers can’t send users from native apps to websites with their own payment technology. can not. Developers of games with Facebook capabilities can do their own marketing, but these efforts are inferior when compared to the traffic that the main Facebook app can send.

Facebook cloud gaming is currently available in parts of the United States, Canada and Mexico, but HTML gaming can be accessed elsewhere as cloud gaming is gradually being brought to many regions.

