Despite COVID, U Arizona reports a strong year for innovation and commercialization





Paul Tomalkin, Tech Launch Arizona

today

Despite the slowdown in research that universities around the world are suffering from pandemics, the University of Arizona has experienced steady growth in the commercialization of university inventions. Between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, U Arizona’s commercialization arm, Tech Launch Arizona, received 274 invention disclosures, 11 more than the previous year.

The TLA also implemented 124 licenses and options for university inventions (29 more than the previous year), applied for 391 patents (44 more than the previous year), and issued 100 patents (13 more than the previous year). many). In addition, the university has launched 17 startups. Not only does this bring the invention of U Arizona to the world for the public good, but it also creates employment and economic implications.

Doug Hockstad, Assistant Vice President of Tech Launch Arizona, said: “Overall growth is great, but we are particularly pleased with the increased disclosure of inventions, which clearly shows that efforts to increase the involvement of faculty, researchers and staff have been successful. It is shown in. “

Hockstud said he was proud of the efforts of the entire TLA team during the pandemic.

“It is often said that commercialization is a full contact sport and requires a lot of face-to-face interaction,” he said. “But everyone in the office has made some adjustments and extra efforts to reach the level of our activities and results. Thank you again this year. We look forward to seeing you in the fall. But I was impressed with their efforts and dedication last year. “

The university’s ongoing efforts in commercialization are an important part of the Land-Grant mission, President of the University of Arizona, Robert C. Robin Said.

“As land-granters, we are tasked with exposing our university expertise and discoveries to the public in ways that help people live,” Robins said. “Last year also demonstrated the crucial importance of this part of our mission, and involving our faculty and researchers in these efforts is the starting point for our success.”

“Innovative technology is one of the most powerful ways the University of Arizona can transform research into real-world impact,” said the University of Arizona, Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation. Elizabeth “Betsy” Kantwell said. “Our researchers continue to bring ingenuity and entrepreneurship to their work to tackle complex challenges and create new opportunities.”

In 2021, U Arizona launched the following start-ups to commercialize university inventions:

AlgaeCell LLC has commercialized a photobioreactor used for the growth of large numbers of microorganisms at low cost. They were invented by Professor Joel Cuello, postdoctoral fellow Chen-Han Shih, staff engineer Yaser Mehdipour, visiting research specialist Andres Mayol, and graduate assistant Shiwei He of the Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the BIO5 Institute. BacVax Inc. uses a bioinformatics approach to design and develop vaccines against bacterial infections. The startup is based on the work of Professor Terence Starr and Associate Professor Paul Whitby of Phoenix Medical College, and Associate Professor Daniel Morton of Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Lean Life Sciences Inc. is developing an effective, low-risk anti-obesity supplement invented by Tucson Medical College, BIO5 Institute, Associate Professor Young-wook Won of U Arizona, Professor David Bull, and research specialists Minjin Jung and Angela Kim. increase. Cancer Center. LivEndocrine LLC is developing a new drug for type 2 diabetes invented by Associate Professor Benjamin Renquist and former postdoctoral fellow Caroline Geisler of the Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Luxxon Therapeutics LLC develops a light-based treatment for chronic pain invented by Associate Professor Mohab Ibrahim and Professor Rajesh Khana of the Tucson Medical College and BIO5 Institute. MeCo Diagnostics LLC develops mechanical conditioning multigene scores for predicting and intervening bone metastases in breast cancer. This score was created by former postdoctoral fellow Adam Watson-Hurthig, associate professor Ghassan Mouneimne, and assistant professor Casey Romanoski of the College of Medicine Tucson and BIO5 Institute. Module Therapeutics Inc. commercializes cell therapies that use a new, engineered receptor called 5MCAR to accurately target and eliminate disease-causing T cells. The startup is based on the work of associate professors Michael Kuhns and Deepta Battacharya, and former PhD students Heather Bronnimann, BIO5 Institute, and U Arizona Cancer Center at the University of Arizona. NEUTherapeutics LLC develops regenerative and precision therapies to prevent, stop and treat neurodegenerative diseases. The startup is based on the work of Professor Roberta Diaz Brinton, Professor Kathleen Rogers, Assistant Professor Yoo Jin Kim, a scientific researcher, and Associate Professor Heidi Mansour of the University of Arizona Brain Science Innovation Center, Tucson Medical College, College of Pharmacy. I am. BIO5 Institute. NightRighter Inc. has commercialized a provider-focused web-based learning course in cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia, developed by Professor Daniel Taylor of the Faculty of Science. Paramium Technologies LLC is commercializing a new method for manufacturing low-cost, high-precision curved metal panels for use in communications, astronomy and architectural applications. This method, along with former optical systems engineer Thomas Starcup and former research assistant, is used by senior researcher Justin Hyatt, Professor Regent Roger Angel, James C. Wyant University of Optical Sciences and graduate student Christian Davila Peralta of the Faculty of Engineering. Invented by Eric Patterson. PARMedics Inc., along with Professor Theodore Price of the University of Texas at Dallas, has developed a protease-activated receptor inhibitor invented by Professor Scott Boytano of the University of Texas at Dallas and the BIO5 Institute for the treatment of pain and asthma. I am. Patmos Therapeutics Inc. commercializes innovative methods and formulations that use sirolimus to treat lung conditions and illnesses. The startup is based on research by Associate Professor Heidi Mansour and Postdoctoral Fellow David Encinas. PhytoCentric Solutions LLC provides testing services to the food industry, as well as associate professor Sadhana Ravishankar, research specialist Libin Zhu, former postdoctoral researcher Govindaraj Dev Kumar, assistant research scientist Bibiana Law of Agricultural and Life Sciences and BIO5. Laboratory. RaeSedo LLC is developing novel analogs of naturally occurring lung proteins to treat patients with asthma and other respiratory illnesses. The startup is based on the work of Associate Professor Julie Redford, Professor Monica Craft, and Research Professor Joseph Wagner at the Tucson Medical College and BIO5 Institute. Based on his PhD invention, Revolute Robotics LLC is developing a new generation of robots that can operate for long periods of time in any domain. Candidate Sahand Sabet and Professor Parviz Nikravesh of the Faculty of Engineering. Sunrise Human Technology LLC is a unique system that digitally records personal life events, personal thoughts, and documents, and allows users to ask questions and receive answers to their virtual reality images based on the recorded history. Is commercialized. It was invented by Changxu Wu, a former professor of engineering. uPetsia LLC is developing artificial bacteria to improve health and respiration for the oral microflora of dogs and cats. It was invented by Eric Lyons and David Baltrus, associate professors at the University of Agricultural and Life Sciences and the BIO5 Institute.

Tech Launch Arizona will release its entire annual report for fiscal year 2021 in September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.arizona.edu/story/despite-covid-uarizona-reports-strong-year-innovation-and-commercialization The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos