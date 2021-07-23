Google News Initiative Celebrate Local Ownership Milestone of Local News





Leading practitioners forming a new model of community media ownership reflected important milestones. It is the acquisition of 24 Colorado local newspapers by the National Trust for Local News (NTLN). Staff from NTLN and its funding partner, FJC, discussed the origins of this unique partnership in a subcommittee at the Public Media Development and Marketing Conference hosted and sponsored by the Google News Initiative. [VIDEO]

The acquisition of Colorado Community Media (CCM) represents an unprecedented partnership to maintain ownership of the community focused on the mission of the region. Colorado News Conservancy, a public interest corporation jointly owned and operated by NTLN and Colorado Sun, has acquired CCM, an independent family-owned group of 24 community newspapers and websites. The acquisition was funded by a $ 1.5 million loan from FJC and a coalition of local and national impact investors.

Chris Jansen, Head of Local News for Google’s Global Partnership, describes the acquisition as paving the way for local newspaper acquisitions and financing transformation, and attracting both local and national funders. Did. He said the innovative partnership has attracted the attention of NTLN’s seed funder, the Google News Initiative, with the goal of helping journalism thrive in the digital age.

These organizations need capital that is in line with the patient’s mission. It was completely necessary when talking about community media.

Lillian Ruiz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of National Trust For Local News, Portolio

Asked about the origins of NTLN, co-founder Elizabeth Hansen Shapiro said she and her co-founders intend to create an organization like a nature reserve in the local media. .. The media situation has evolved rapidly over the last few decades, putting a strain on traditional news business models. She said public broadcasters have benefited from a combination of pooled investment and technical assistance, and NTLN was founded to provide a similar set of support to maintain a credible local news title. Said. The acquisition of CCM is a model that NTLN intends to replicate to multiple markets across the United States.

Lillian Ruiz, co-founder of NTLN and managing director of the portfolio, explained how local newspapers can benefit from improved operational and business discipline. From our expertise, partnerships and relationships, operational health, increasing the efficiency of how local newspapers view innovation and revenue experiments, [local newspapers] You can afford to get there. That is where we see our opportunities and implications. She also mentioned the role of impact investing in the model. These organizations need capital that is in line with the patient’s mission. It was completely necessary when talking about community media.

Charitable and non-profit sectors can work together to understand governance and financing [approaches] To make something that works for the public good.

FJC, CEO, Sam Marks

FJC CEO Sam Marks mentioned the underwriting challenges in financing acquisitions as NTLN was an emerging nonprofit organization that did not have significant assets to provide collateral for loans. FJC was reassured by the guarantees provided by three funders: the Colorado Trust, the Gates Family Foundation, and the American Journalism Project. Marks said this approach is reproducible in other new mission-based industries. Private foundations typically spend about 5% of their annual assets on grants. The rest of the balance sheet could, in theory, serve as a guarantee of such an innovative structure. With such an innovative structure, something new and impactful, but the actors don’t have a balance sheet to maintain it.

Marks said that many local newspapers have been acquired by private equity firms, and the motivation for profits could go against the mission of having a prosperous, well-resourced, independent press. I said there is.Charitable and non-profit sectors can work together to understand governance and financing [approaches] To make something that works for the public good.

The webinar video can be found at this link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fjc.org/news/google-news-initiative-celebrates-milestone-for-local-ownership-of-local-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

