Revlon CMO Martine Williamson details the company’s digital innovation.





Martine Williamson joined Revlon, Global Beauty Leader, as CMO in December 2020. She knew that the company could change culture and act agilely at unprecedented times. By using digital technology, Revlon has adapted to changes in consumer behavior during a pandemic. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change. Something is loaded.

When Martine Williamson joined Revlon as Chief Marketing Officer in December 2020, it wasn’t her first mission to work for a global beauty leader based in New York. In fact, she left the company in 2015 after 14 years of various marketing roles to experience small DTC technology-driven beauty brands such as Laura Geller, Clark’s Botanicals and Topix Pharmaceuticals. rice field.

But when Debra Perelman, who became Revlon’s first female president and CEO in 2018, approached her about rejoining as CMO, Williamson was listening to everything. After all, in the last 50 years, Revlon has gone beyond its iconic Revlon and Almei brands and transformed into a big company with acquisitions, including Elizabeth Arden. She also liked that it emerged as an open organization to shift its culture to agile startup sensibilities and accelerate digital efforts.

“I’ve always been cheering for Lebron from bystanders after I left,” Williamson told insiders. “I am very enthusiastic about these brands.” In the end it was easy to get back. “This is the most collaborative and resilient organization I have ever participated in, and I love having a primarily female leadership team,” she said.

Lebron saw changes in consumer behavior during a pandemic

Of course, all companies in the beauty industry were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting as a CMO at a global company and having difficulty working remotely. However, Williamson points out that the industry is also fast-paced and evolving, and Revlon was able to adapt quickly.

“Some categories like lipstick have declined significantly due to mask wear and social distance, but other categories like home hair care have flourished,” she explained. “Therefore, from a portfolio perspective, we needed to focus on where we knew that consumer behavior had changed and accelerate our overall efforts to build a seamless shopping experience for our customers. ”

The company adjusted by experimenting with digital technology

Revlon has begun to drive greater investment in digital technologies related to e-commerce and social channels, while moving away from the main focus on the in-store retail experience that was depressed during the pandemic. Marketing organizations have also revamped their in-house creative team with a digital-first mindset, testing and learning on new platforms such as Clubhouse, a growing audio social network, and TikTok, which exploded during a pandemic.

For example, the TikTok partnership, which promotes Revlon’s oil-absorbing volcanic stone face roller, has spread through word of mouth. “It was a knockout success we didn’t expect,” she said. “We enjoy incorporating these super-visual, ready-to-use ideas to leverage digital in the field.”

Revlon has also tailored its digital efforts to a variety of markets, including augmented reality and the use of livestreaming tools in China. The market that Williamson describes is not Daily Consumer Shopping, but Singles’ Day, 618 Holidays, and Chinese New Year. “Their latest event is Super Brand Day and we launched a new product with a major opinion leader in the market,” she said. “We were the number one livestreaming brand that day.”

Other Revlon businesses, including the company’s professional salon business, have also experienced a digital boom over the past year. “A big part of that business was training in the salon, so I tested something like an online academy,” Williamson said.

Williamson works closely with the IT team to understand and implement creative digital tools

Williamson’s marketing team has easy access to at least 12 digital tools on dashboards that present metrics that are common to Revlon’s entire business. This allows them to dig deeper into the data analysis and ensure that the company creates a unique and portrayed customer journey that drives sales. However, Williamson rarely considers himself a tech expert. Instead, she explained that collaboration with the IT team is essential.

“We need to understand the broad strokes of the tools built into today’s marketing,” she said, adding that she relies on her internal partners to dig deeper into data management and more. “I speak in amateur language: this is where we need to get, how do we get there?” She said. “We all understand and respect each other’s areas of expertise and knowledge, so we all really get together and know what our ultimate goal is.”

Approximately eight months after starting a new role as CMO, Williamson said, “It’s okay to fail and act immediately” when moving to a startup mindset focused on digital innovation. He said he focused on testing, learning and understanding.

“This company has a new passion, which has greatly energized me,” she said. “We’ve achieved a tremendous amount when it comes to digital, but now it’s important to do it well.”

