



CEO Sundar Pichai highlights Google’s plans to be carbon-free over the next decade. In short, the company aims to use no carbon-based energy by 2030.

“In the long run, this can be stressful to get there,” Pichai said at a virtual climate change event hosted by Earth Imaging Platform Planet in July. But “you bet on technology and innovation,” he said.

Pichai said Google has been carbon-neutral since 2007. In other words, Google’s business is still generating carbon emissions, but the company compensates by purchasing carbon offsets and so on. Using offsets, Google basically pays for other organizations and projects to actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the same amount that Google produces. Google is also compensating using other methods, such as purchasing enough renewable energy to meet its annual carbon-based electricity usage.

However, by 2030, Google aims to operate without the energy that emits greenhouse gases. “We promised to be carbon-free 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, every hour of the world,” Google operates with clean energy.

In short, “I want to serve all the emails I use in Gmail, or every query I enter in a search, without using any carbon,” Pichai said. “These are bold bets, and we consider them moonshots.”

Google is also developing tools to help consumers save energy.

For example, later this year, Google Maps’ proposed default route will be the “most environmentally friendly route” possible, Pichai said. Proposals for eco-friendly routes are optimized for purposes such as steep roads and less traffic, so less fuel is required to drive the route.

Google also said, “We are trying to better simulate the weather so that people can plan it, so we predict better … bad weather events.”

But Google’s planning is not an easy task.

“It’s good to emphasize that Sundar Pichai is achieving its zero carbon goal in 2030,” says Rolfskar, Greenpeace’s Special Project Manager. “Too many businesses and governments have set goals and haven’t achieved them.”

According to Friedman, senior researcher at Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy, Google’s goal is “feasible, but very ambitious, and requires caution, sustained effort, and investment to succeed. I’m glad he succeeded, “he says.

For example, Google “needs to innovate and drive systematic changes in areas where solutions aren’t readily available,” says Skar.

For example, in Taiwan and Singapore, difficult geographical conditions complicate the use of wind and solar power, both of which require land production. So in Taiwan, Google buys electricity from 40,000 solar panels installed on top of fishing ponds. In Singapore, the company says it plans to purchase electricity from the rooftop solar power plants of 500 public housing.

And for an era when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine, Google is also working on a solution, the company says. For example, Google has partnered with clean energy startup Fervo to develop a next-generation geothermal power project that powers its data centers and other infrastructure throughout Nevada. Geothermal power uses energy from the naturally occurring heat generated by the Earth’s core.

Google’s carbon-free goal is “the right level of ambition,” Elizabeth Starken, managing director of the Environmental Defense Fund, told CNBC MakeIt. “We have no choice but to completely transform our energy system and economy to reduce planetary emissions by 50% within 10 years,” she says.

For fairness, focusing on sustainability is also good for Google.

For one thing, it helps the company hire and retain young talent. “No bar, seeing the next generation coming, this is the problem they care most about,” Pichai said.

Also, as renewable energy prices have fallen in recent years, when migrating power is in Google’s greatest interest, Mark Z. of Stanford University, who writes textbooks on renewable energy and is responsible for the atmosphere Professor Jacobson said. / There is an energy program.

“It’s definitely cheaper for businesses to move themselves,” he says, with Jacobson’s wind and solar costs almost half the cost of natural gas. “Therefore, by achieving 100% renewable energy, the zero-carbon goal is economically beneficial to the enterprise itself.”

