Faced with antitrust laws, Google’s share price is still at record highs due to soaring ad sales





Alphabet Inc. is the most vulnerable big tech company in terms of regulation, but don’t expect it to be a problem when search giants report their second-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Leading digital advertising companies and Google GOOGL, + 3.50% GOOG, + 3.67% parent companies face at least five government antitrust proceedings, primarily because of their superiority in the search market. And its dominance, not surprising to everyone, has made it a leading vendor in the multi-billion dollar online advertising market.

Read more: Google is in the hottest antitrust seat, but Apple and other big tech shouldn’t breathe easily

The latter has proven to be more important to investors. Shares closed record highs on Thursday and rose again on Friday morning after Snap Inc. SNAP (+ 24.92%) and Twitter Inc. TWTR (+ 3.84%) reported a quarterly surge in online advertising. did. Sales, market dominated by Google and Facebook Inc. FB, + 5.93%

Don’t miss: Twitter Revenue and Snap Revenue Details

Brian Nowak, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said Google is the dominant player in its $ 10 billion market segment, following the fierce sales of digital travel ads from Snap.

Cohen analyst John Blackledge benefited from a recovery in the advertising market, cloud momentum, a surge in e-commerce, and a recovery in the travel market, with 56% year-over-year increase in Google search and other revenue in 2021 It is expected to increase.

Blackledge said in a note on July 14 that strong growth is expected as the post-pandemic resumption continues, raising Google’s price target from $ 2,700 to $ 2,900, well above the valuation.

Blackledge is one of the 45 analysts polled by FactSet, with an average purchase rating and pricing target of $ 2,809 for Alphabet shares. They are generally independent of numerous regulatory issues beyond the five federal and state antitrust proceedings against the search giant.

Opinion: Who is the more anti-competitive alphabet or Apple?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden nominated Google’s adversary Jonathan Canter to head the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department. Kanter represents companies such as Microsoft Corp. MSFT (+ 1.19%) and Yelp Corp. YELP (+ 4.10%), causing executors to sue search giants. Canter joins a daunting team that includes Federal Trade Commission chief Lina Khan and Big Tech’s candid critic and architect Tim Wu of the Biden administration’s antitrust law. increase.

See: New FTC Chair Lina Khan is Big Tech’s biggest nightmare

And regulatory concerns don’t end in the United States. Over the last decade, Google has accumulated $ 9.72 billion in fines for European Union antitrust violations related to the case of price comparison shopping and two other cases related to Android and the search business. On November 10, the European Court of Justice will rule Google’s opposition to a $ 2.8 billion European Union antitrust violation, Reuters reported Tuesday.

What to expect

Revenue: Analysts expect Google to report revenue of $ 19.24 per share from $ 10.13 per share a year ago. Analysts forecast $ 15.46 per share at the end of March.

Contributors who estimate crowdsourcing platforms that collect quotes from not only Wall Street analysts, but also buy-side analysts, fund managers, executives, scholars, etc. expect an average return of $ 19.12 per share. doing.

Revenue: On average, analysts expect Google to report $ 56.2 billion in second-quarter revenue. The estimated traffic acquisition cost is estimated at about $ 10 billion, which translates to Alphabet’s revenue of $ 46.18 billion. According to that standard, Alphabet reported sales of $ 38.3 billion a year ago.

Estimated contributors expect revenue of $ 46.18 billion after removing traffic acquisition costs.

Share price movements: Google’s share price plummeted 47% this year, closing at a record $ 2,568.43 on Thursday. The S & P 500 Index SPX increased 16% in 2021.

What the analyst is saying

Google may be surrounded by US and European regulators, but analysts and investors seem to care little.

Wedbush Securities, in a note to its customers on July 19, summarizes sentiment among financial analysts and supports Google and Snap being in print in digital advertiser coverage. Said.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak, Google’s influence on retail is growing, despite being more regulated. Nowak said in a July 19 note that it assigned a price target of $ 3,060 to Google stock, 54% of retailers ranked Google search, including YouTube, as the first place to search for products online. I am quoting the survey data. This is an increase from 50% of previous surveys.

Still, the emergence of antitrust legislation is slow in Congress, but courts will weigh heavily on Google and its Big Tech compatriots in the future.

In general, it is not expected that major tech companies will dissolve within the next five years, but increased industry scrutiny will suspend mergers that may be in the gray area and establish a large scale. The economy could change on market concentration that could support a spin-off from the company, Raymond James, analyst Ed Mills wrote a note to clients on July 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/facing-antitrust-bulls-eye-google-stock-still-at-record-highs-because-ad-sales-are-sizzling-11627057944 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos