Analytics Insight announced “The 10 Most Powerful Women in Technology” in July 2021.





San Jose, CA and Hyderabad, India-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Analytics Insight was named 2021 in the July issue of “The 10 Most Powerful Women in Technology.” This issue focuses on pioneering female leaders who are successful in transforming their business across the organization.

The magazine issue re-images the business world and recognizes 10 powerful women who are leading high-tech racing in today’s digital world. By crossing the boundaries of inequality and entering the world of opportunity, these exciting female leaders demonstrate exceptional leadership skills and contribute significantly to the company’s innovative initiatives. Below is a list of these strong female leaders.

The cover story features Kate Pretkel, Senior Director and Head of HR for EPAM Systems’ North American and Global People Program. Her role is in designing in-house programs from onboarding to performance management and compensation. Kate is also responsible for the selection and development of HR software and serves as the product leader for several tools that EPAM creates and uses in-house.

Cherry Yeung: Cherry Yeung is Group Director of Operations and Campus Solutions at Azendian Solutions. She has over 16 years of experience in enterprise data warehousing and business intelligence, serving both the public and private sectors.

Dana Florea: Dana Florea is the COO of Accesa. She is responsible for providing short-term and long-term operational strategies that support effective business management, driving people’s growth and staying consistent with corporate strategies.

Jacqueline Teo: Jacqueline Teo has a strong financial background and started as a junior accountant upon graduation. Currently, she works as Chief Digital Officer of HGC Global Communications, enabling digital transformation.

Professor Kerensa Jennings FRSA: Professor Kerensa Jennings FRSA is BT’s Digital Impact Specialist and Senior Advisor. She is also an award-winning strategist, storyteller, and non-executive director, specializing in purpose, productivity, and digital impact.

Kenesa Ahmad: Kenesa Ahmad is a co-founder and partner of Aleada Consulting. She advises clients on privacy, data protection and information security issues. She also supports the development and implementation of global privacy and data protection programs.

Melissa Massa: As Worldwide Vice President of Sales for the Cloud Service Providers segment within the Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, Melissa Massa works with the world’s largest providers of public cloud services.

Deepa Madhavan: Deepa Madhavan is a senior director of PayPal, an American e-commerce company specializing in internet money transfers. She has a rich career of nearly 20 years and has an impressive track record of effectively leading the engineering team.

Kelly Steckelberg: Kelly Steckelberg is Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications. With his extensive leadership and experience in the financial sector, Kelly has played a variety of roles as Zoosk’s CEO, COO and CFO.

Kerri-Lynn Primmer Morris: As Microsoft’s Chief Technology Officer for Healthcare, Kerri-Lynn Primmer Morris leads a team of digital advisors to help healthcare organizations embrace and enable digital transformation.

The technology industry has come a long way towards workplace equality and equality. Women’s technology leaders, on the other hand, have a significant impact on their perspectives, approaches to innovation, and the means of decision-making. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate the strongest female technology leaders who raise expectations for leadership and set the standard for emerging female leaders, says Analytics Insight Senior Anna. The list, Adilin Beatrice, states.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends and opinions from the world of data-driven technology. Monitor development, awareness and outcomes from AI, big data and analytics companies around the world. Analytics Insight Magazine features the opinions and views of industry leaders and executives who share the journey, experience, best practices, and knowledge to grow a profitable business.

