Differences in Elon Musk





Elon Musk’s anguish and ecstasy has been well documented over the years, including a biography of Ashlee Vance 2015 and a book on racing by Christian Davenport and Tim Fernholtz to privatize space travel. Two new books, both written in collaboration with Musk, show how Musk’s success comes from a deep understanding of the physics and technology underlying his products. I am deeply grateful for my achievements. Liftoff by Ars Technica space writer Eric Berger is a colorful page-turning focus on the early ups and downs of SpaceX. Powerplay by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins was in-depth and business-savvy about Tesla’s Wild Ride, from the launch of the high-end roadster in 2009 to the Model S’s luxury sedan and now to the Model 3. It is a record. The best-selling electric vehicle in the world. To convey the depth of Musk’s interwoven passion to save the planet and colonize Mars, a corps of Musk fanboys and his growing resentment, combined with parallel stories, You need to read the book together.

Transition to electric vehicles

In the midst of Tesla’s financial problems at the end of 2008, Musk decided he would double. He personally borrowed money to bring the company to the fore and urged investors to rival him. He wept when they reluctantly agreed. Higgins writes that all his fortune is now at a loss. Due to the depth of the Great Recession, other US automakers have done what they can’t: avoid bankruptcy.

At the same time, he decided to move forward with SpaceX. He gathered employees of the company and said they had the components for a fourth attempt. We have another rocket, he told them. Return to the island and launch in 6 weeks.

On the morning of September 28, 2008, Musk went to Disneyland with his brother and his children, where they rode a proper metaphor, the Space Mountain roller coaster. Then he returned to SpaceX headquarters and sat in the command van. For more than nine minutes, he and his team monitored the rocket to take off perfectly, the second stage to be successfully disconnected, and finally the payload to orbit. On the factory floor, more than 100 employees jumped and began screaming for joy. Their company will be saved and private spaceflight will become a reality. Then Musk stepped forward and reminded them that there was more work to be done. He said this was only the first step for many.

At the same time, Musk’s chief car designer was preparing to work in a corner of SpaceX’s factory under a white tent designated as the Tesla area. Musk ordered him to prototype the Model S. The Model S is an all-electric luxury sedan that makes and destroys his company. In March 2009, Mask was able to launch a sophisticated prototype into SpaceX’s factory floor at a celebrity-filled gala launch party. When the crowd cheered and the music boomed, Musk announced, you’re seeing what the world’s first mass-produced electric car is.

