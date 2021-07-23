Apple Music Lossless, Spatial Audio: Listen to Any Device





Apple Music has received a major update this year and is now available for free to all subscribers, including Android users. The entire catalog of over 75 million trucks will be available in lossless audio format using ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Compression). It will start with about 20 million trucks and will be expanded to the entire catalog by the end of 2021. Eventually all tracks will be available. High resolution lossless format up to 24-bit and 192kHz. In addition, some trucks get Dolby Atmos support. It can be played on compatible devices, including most Apple and Beats headphones. The album will have a label indicating the available formats.

Update 7/23: Apple Music Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio tracks are now available for Android phones.

Apple

However, not everyone can enjoy these formats. Each requires specific hardware. (Software: You need to update your Apple device to iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, or tvOS 14.6 to use these new formats.) Simple of what you need to use these new formats The breakdown is as follows.

Note: These new formats require iOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, or tvOS 14.6 or later, but will only appear if your device specifically supports them.

Apple Music Lossless

Apple Music Lossless uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to keep all the information in the original CD quality master. It starts at 16-bit, 44.1kHz and goes up to 24-bit, 48kHz. Bluetooth devices require wired headphones because even Apple’s AirPods can’t decode this format.

To enable this format on your iPhone or iPad[設定],[音楽],[オーディオ品質]Open and select either lossless or high resolution lossless for cellular or Wi-Fi connections.To enable this feature on your Mac or Apple TV[設定]or[設定]You also need to move to. The iPhone has a built-in DAC that supports 24-bit, 48kHz, so you can use Lightning headphones. The Mac’s 3.5mm port also supports 24-bit, 48kHz. On Android devices, you can find Dolby Atmos in the audio settings.

In addition, Apple’s 3.5mm Lightning Headphone Adapter includes a unique DAC that supports 24-bit, 48kHz, so high-end wired headphones work. However, the Lightning to 3.5 mm audio cable that Apple sells for the AirPods Max doesn’t support lossless streaming.

Supported listening devices: Wired headphones or speakers are required. Notably, neither Apple’s AirPods nor Beats wireless headphones support Apple Music Lossless. Even AirPods Max connected via a Lightning cable doesn’t work because it only accepts analog connections and then reconverts them to digital. The HomePod doesn’t currently support Apple Music Lossless, but Apple says support will arrive “in a future software update.” This probably won’t happen until iOS 15 arrives in the fall.

Apple Music high resolution lossless

High resolution lossless audio is a step up from the standard CD quality lossless format. It goes all the way up to 24-bit at 192kHz. It has the same requirements as regular lossless, but also requires external hardware, such as a USB DAC or receiver, that can handle 24-bit audio up to 192kHz. You also need a USB-to-Lightning dongle for your iPhone or Mac.

Supported listening devices: The requirements are the same as for Apple Music Lossless, but you need to connect your wired headphones or speakers to an external DAC that can handle 24-bit 192kHz audio, and then connect to your Apple device. .. .. HomePod and Apple TV do not support Hi-Res Lossless.

Dolby Atmos

The number of tracks available at Dolby Atmos is unknown, but Apple has several playlists dedicated to the new format. More Apple devices are supported. All AirPods or Beats products with W1 or H1 chips will automatically play Dolby Atmos compatible tracks, just like the latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs.[設定]>[音楽]>[オーディオ]Open and set Dolby Atmos[常にオン]If you change it to, you can force it on with other headphones.

IDG

Supported Listening Devices: If you are using one of the following headphones, Spatial Audio will automatically turn on when the Dolby Atmos track plays. It also automatically plays from the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac built-in speakers and can be forced on for other listening devices as described above. You need to connect your Apple TV to an audio device that supports Dolby Atmos (or use AirPods).

AirPodsAirPods ProAirPods MaxBeatsXBeats Solo3 WirelessBeats Studio3Powerbeats 3 WirelessBeats FlexPowerbeats ProBeats Solo Pro

However, Apple Music on Android does not support this format, even when using AirPods or Beats, so Spatial Audio is limited to Apple earphones. Some Android phones that support Dolby Atmos, such as the latest Galaxy S phones, support spatial audio with wired headphones.

IDG

Some iPhone and Android smartphone speakers will also play at Dolby Atmos, but the effect will be less noticeable. Apple specifically said that “iPhone XS and later (excluding iPhone SE), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch, or iPad Air (4th generation) built-in speakers” support spatial audio. I have. ..

Apple Digital Masters

If your album or track has the “Apple Digital Master” label, you need to know that it’s just a rebrand of the old “Mastered for iTunes” feature. It has nothing to do with the output format of the track. This is just a way for Apple to promote tracks encoded directly from the 24-bit Studio Master. Apple describes it as:

By starting with the best possible master, you can provide Apple Music and iTunes customers with the highest quality audio possible. Our latest encoders take advantage of every bit of the high resolution master that engineers have created specifically for us. Both streaming and download results are virtually indistinguishable from the original 24-bit Studio Master.

No special hardware is required to use Apple Digital Masters. It’s all about Apple creating files from really high quality sources. That’s all.

iTunes download

Apple Music subscribers can re-download music losslessly only from the Apple Music catalog by deleting and re-downloading the original track. Previously purchased iTunes cannot be upgraded, and new songs purchased from the iTunes Music Store are limited to AAC encoding.

For over 20 years, I have been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult professional life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.

