Google co-founder Larry Page is reportedly hiding in Fiji





Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is discussing a multilateral proceeding claiming that Google’s app store is exclusive.

Google’s secret co-founder, Larry Page, reportedly hid much of the pandemic on the tropical islands of Fiji, a system designed to allow the ultra-rich to circumvent COVID-19 travel restrictions. I entered the country through.

Ticker security last change change% GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,662.02 + 93.59 + 3.64%

The recluse billionaire is staying on the heart-shaped Tavarua island, primarily west of Fiji’s main island, two people who saw him there in the past year told insiders.

One source told insiders that the page was found in the waters around several islands with his wife Lucinda Southworth.

“He’s good at that too,” he said.

Hydrofoiling is especially popular among the tech community, as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg showed on several public occasions.

Ticker security last change change% FB FACEBOOK, INC. 372.00 + 20.81 + 5.93%

House of Representatives forms a new caucuse to conquer Big Tech

According to insiders, the page has also been found on the small island of Namotu, and there is speculation among locals that he bought that island or another in the archipelago.

It’s unclear exactly when the page first arrived in Fiji (a country of about 900,000 people), but he arrived as early as last summer and has returned at least once since then.

Fiji closed its borders during the pandemic, but through the country’s “Blue Lane” initiative, superyacht and private jet owners are allowed entry with minimal restrictions.

Citing two sources, insiders reported that Page, with net worth of $ 117 billion and the sixth wealthiest person in the world, entered the country through the Blue Lane system.

According to the report, he brought his family and aides and spent a “long term” in the country during the pandemic, according to one source who interacted with him.

Fijian officials said the report helped Page keep his presence on the island secret.

Chinese insurance executives who fled the country for $ 82 million were tracked by police and Interpol to Fiji, depicted in 2000, before returning to China.

Request Congress to Pass Voting Law by Over 150 Companies

On June 19, when Fiji was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 incident, Fiji Broadcasting Company News reported that Page had donated medicines to the country via his private jet.

But a few days later, the story disappeared. Insider quoted someone familiar with the matter, saying that Fijian health officials had asked the network to remove the article and that the information should not be made public.

Despite controlling one of the wealthiest and most powerful companies in the world, the page has been on page since co-founder Sergey Brin left Google and the parent alphabet in 2019. , I have avoided the public eye.

Both the page and the bling remain on the alphabet board. And through a special voting stock, the duo could always dismiss management and impose their will on the company.

Click here for more information on FOX BUSINESS

Still, neither Page nor Brin face the same level of scrutiny as other tech founders and executives, such as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Apple’s Tim Cook.

“It’s certainly unusual, and certainly not good corporate governance,” Nell Minow, vice chairman of consulting firm ValueEdge Advisors, told Insider. “Usually, I don’t see people who are still involved in the company disappear with a sign saying” I went fishing “on the door. “

Click here to read more about the New York Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/google-larry-page-fiji The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos