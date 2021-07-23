Eight industry experts on the focus of tech startups they invest in themselves





Getty

Technological innovation has dominated the headline for years, and it wasn’t just the industry experts who followed the news. For years, the general public has been monitoring regular articles on topics such as the latest iPhones, new fitness gadgets, and industrial technology development. And with the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, technology relied on technology from working from home to delivering a variety of needs and desires to the door, making it even more dominant in our professional and personal lives. Played a role.

As we all know now, who doesn’t want to be on the ground floor of a company that brought us the technology that enables telemedicine, telemedicine and e-commerce last year? Forbes Technology Council experts don’t know which tech startups are currently destined to become a popular name, but they know which industries are focused on are likely to grow. increase. Below, eight of them share the technical focus they are looking for in a promising startup investment.

1. Fintech-focused blockchain

I’m mainly interested in blockchain startups in the field of decentralized pseudo-banking, especially those that offer technology that allows unsecured lending and borrowing by those who need it most. -Arcadia Group, Rasik Morani

2. Industrial security

All areas of industrial security related to operational technology and the Internet of Things are ripe for turmoil and investment. Returning to social norms after Covid-19, the vast majority of companies focus on Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, but there is no clear answer from many start-ups and mature vendors regarding the security of these environments. It is important to truly secure business operations. -Mark Brown, British Standards Association (BSI)

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

3. Artificial intelligence and machine learning

A company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning with patent-pending intellectual property behind it would be perfect. Data is a new oil, AI / ML algorithms identify trends we can’t, learn faster through large amounts of data that we can’t absorb as humans, and use a combination of deep learning techniques to tackle the biggest challenges. It may be resolved. -John Walsh, Red Summit Global

4. Evergreen health and safety issues

I will consider tech startups that address large-scale evergreen issues in society, such as security and human safety, environmental protection, food production, and human health. While there are countless startups addressing these issues, Id focuses on startups that are developing advanced AI and computer vision models that can address these issues faster and with greater accuracy. -Corey Jascorsky, Synthetic

5. Pandemic prevention

I’m interested in startups working to prevent or curb the next pandemic. Covid-19 has taught us new research methods, so we collect relevant data from different parts of the world, analyze pandemic-like patterns, and triage with existing medical and pharmaceutical research data. Investigate startups that identify hotspots. The spread of the pandemic. This helps shorten the research cycle and curb the spread of the next pandemic. –Spiros Liolis, Micro Focus

6. Demand side generation

I focus on power generation on the demand side. Many start-ups offer technologies and services on the premise of unlimited supply. They are not constrained by the availability of real estate, goods, or supply chains. Winning startups in these areas are those that have the best marketing and distribution channels to add new users effectively and consistently. –Adi Ekshtain, Amaryllis Payment Solutions

7. Mixed reality

An important feature of promising startups is their potential for global expansion, one example of which is mixed reality startups. This technology has great potential. With glasses and goggles compatible with mixed reality becoming more accessible, AI opens up a world of possibilities for both businesses (such as the medical industry) and consumers. The consumer market is especially interesting. Mixed reality has the potential to reshape the day-to-day interaction with technology. –Robert Strzelecki, Tender Hut

8. Healthcare technology

I’m amazed at the amount of innovation happening in the healthcare industry today. Decisions are made by the committee and take decades instead of months, which has traditionally been risk averse and delayed the adoption of innovation. During the pandemic process, healthcare was confused. Today, the healthcare industry is adopting new innovations at the same rate as other major sectors. -Dogtown Media LLC, Marc Fischer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/07/23/8-industry-experts-on-the-focus-of-tech-startups-theyd-invest-in-themselves/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos