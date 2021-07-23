Destiny 2s new Transmog fix set to re-emphasize the original Transmogs issue





Destiny 2

Bungee

Yesterday, Bungie admitted defeat on the concept of Synthstrand, the currency that players had to cultivate to pay for Transmog prizes. After all, the currency was time gated. In other words, no matter how many enemies you killed, it only went down every 2-3 minutes in battle, and it took about 5 hours for each Transmog bounty. It was pretty ridiculous, and even those who play as hard as I do are below the 30-across-3 character cap this season due to the synth strand bottleneck.

Now the synth strand is dead. Bungy decided that he was killing completely without increasing the drop rate. Each Transmog prize will cost 10,000 Glimmer. It’s much easier to cultivate through gameplay. Alternatively, it takes 2 seconds to change the material with the spider. Effectively cuts the entire 50-150 hour portion of the grind. This is certainly good news.

Of course, this goes back to the original problem that everyone had with transmog when it was announced. It’s very easy to reach the 10 limit per character per season, given that the bounty is no longer pre-crushed and the bounty itself doesn’t take much time.

problem? The only way to get over it is to pay the bungee $ 10 for each set of armor transmoged as a microtransaction. For fashion enthusiasts who want access to almost or all of their collections as an option, it’s not only long-awaited, but impossible. On average, between seasons and expansions, Bungie adds at least two sets of armor to the season. This means that just keeping up to date will require all the giveaways and forget to go back in time and add dozens of sets already available. Transmog. You have to pay because it is impossible.

As before I learned about the absurd Synthstrand grind, the cap is at stake. It wasn’t too bad this season as there are plenty of free instant transmogs from the intro to the system, but there’s no indication that it will continue and Bungie will pass the transmog item season pass at the suggestion of the fans. Will be in (outside the new ornament set itself).

For me, Transmog’s entire monetization system reminds me of when Bungie tried to make a shader that could be consumed in D2 vanilla. Perhaps the idea is to increase Eververse sales at the start of the game or increase the content farm at the end of the game. Are you running out of shaders? Gamble further with Bright Engrams or farm another batch of raids. This was before the collection, long before Bungie unlocked the collection permanently again. It was a bad monetization / farm system at the time, and now in 2021, transmog is a bad monetization / farm system today.

Transmog can be further integrated into the in-game economy, making one of many currencies useless. Other games either charge nothing to transmog or charge some in-game currency and are not monetized at all. Bungee always admits that he needs a source of income to continue to support the game, but it’s important to remember that Bungy already sells at least $ 100 an ornamental armor set each season. Events and $ 10 Battle Pass events are not available otherwise. And they charge $ 10 for each full set of armor you want to transmog over two caps each season, or a total of ten. Even if the Synthstrand grind is gone, this is still a bad thing.

In the perfect world, there’s no cap, but if you compromise, you’ll have to raise the cap or make free Transmog available in-game more instantly, or at least embed it in the most seasonal Battle Pass. Yes The player already owns it.

Transmog is better with Synthstrand stopped, but it hasn’t been fixed. And until further progress is seen, this is just a flashback to the four years of turmoil before turning consumable shaders back into permanent unlocks.

