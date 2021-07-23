Google contractor reaches first collective bargaining agreement





Big tech companies have tackled problems in different ways and with different degrees of success. For example, Facebook can contain malicious content by blocking links that lead to domains featuring disinformation or hatred content and removing keywords that link to hatred or supremacist movements from search engine indexes. Especially with great success. In addition, both Facebook and Twitter have both producers and providers who have lifted the platform for malicious content and disinformation, most notably the former US President.

But these “gatekeeper powers” often put Big Tech head-on on the cross of US politicians like Desantis and other critics who claim that the platform is censoring Americans. .. (Legal scholars argue that this is not the case, noting that the right of private companies to remove malicious persons and content from the platform itself is protected under the First Amendment. )

Research has shown that platform removal, content removal, and counter-messaging can effectively slow the spread of false information and radical content, but these tactics also come at a cost. The removal of the platform could continue to raise the anger of critics who blame companies for censorship and political favor. Similarly, counter-messaging is resource-intensive and can even be counterproductive. For example, conspiracy theorists often see counter-messaging as further evidence of false beliefs. Moreover, these methods do not really include malicious content or the spread and spread of extremism.

To make matters worse, individuals and groups are becoming more and more familiar with overturning the moderation effort of a single platform, and our research shows that malicious content can move quickly and easily between platforms. I am. In fact, by mapping this network of hatred communities to multiple platforms, our research team can see how the group is exploiting different online hatreds. When platforms remove them, militants often find a way to regroup on less moderated platforms such as Gab and Telegram and re-enter the first removed platform. This represents an important challenge. While mainstream companies have made great strides in moderating content on their platforms, they have no control over the spread of malicious content on unmoderated platforms.

Similarly, investigating how militant groups work online reveals hidden mathematical patterns of how they grow and evolve. For example, the growth pattern of early online support for a US-based militant group known as Boogaloo reflects the growth pattern of the terrorist organization ISIS. The growth of both movements over time can be explained by a single shock wave formula. Despite their ideological, cultural, and geographical differences, these two groups show striking similarities in digital evolution and “population chemistry.” Understanding how these groups come together to join the community can effectively fine-tune their chemistry in ways that slow their growth or prevent their formation in the first place.

These types of system-level insights provide a deeper level of understanding of how malicious online content can spread, sustain, and grow. It also shows how social media companies can identify new strategies that go beyond content removal and counter-messaging to slow the spread of malicious content, especially during high-stakes moments such as pandemics and social unrest. increase.

For example, according to our research, the platform can slow the growth of the hatred community by deliberately introducing non-malicious mainstream content to pages and crowding malicious users. It also slows its spread by changing platforms, slowing its spread by lengthening the path that malicious content needs to travel between hatred communities (including communities on other platforms) and mainstream groups, by moderators. You can increase the chances of detection. Even simple tactics that limit the number of users on radical pages can be very effective. One of the advantages of such a tactic is that its delicacy is less likely to cause repulsion.

Companies that want to protect their success secrets from competitors may be reluctant to work together, but a limited solution to treating individual platforms like semi-fortified islands. It is clear that For example, if individual platforms delete malicious content, they are, of course, reluctant to disclose the details of the deleted content, but how to share such information with each other as confidential information. Finding can significantly reduce the time and resources spent on duplicate work. This also prevents malicious content from reappearing elsewhere. Similarly, if mainstream platforms can find ways to share information about users and content migrating from unmoderated platforms to users, the connection between mainstream social media and the dark web will be faster. May help you disconnect.

We want many large, profit-conscious companies to work with their direct competitors, but the need to do so is essential. Examples of inter-platform coordination to reduce malicious content, such as the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, are promising. Through the alliance, platforms such as Facebook and YouTube are working to harmonize best practices, share data and limit malicious language. Another example is an information sharing platform operated by the Global Internet Forum for counter-terrorism. This allows the platform to identify certain types of malicious content.

In addition to collaboration between platforms, large technology companies will also benefit from greater collaboration with academic researchers, government agencies, or other private sectors. New perspectives and ideas ultimately lead to more effective strategies.

Given the enormous effort they put into connecting us all, Big Tech should keep in mind that they don’t have to do it alone.

