Innovare Hosts “Trusted AI At Scale” Event, SMEs Receive $ 19 Million

Rome, NY (WUTR / WFXV / WPNY-TV) Trusted AI at Scale is an artificial intelligence event presented by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the Innovare Advancement Center, effectively held July 26-28, 2021. Will be done. This event is free. Open to the public, technology leaders from governments, academia, and across the industry come together to explore the challenges of developing safe, secure, robust, competent, and effective AI systems.

Trusted AI at Scale consists of two Air Force events. US Air Force Small Business Innovation Research / Small Business Technology Transfer (USAF SBIR / STTR) Pitch Day AFRL Company-wide activities led by Rome’s AFRL Information Agency (RI) There is also the final installment of the Trusted AI Challenge series.

The USAF SBIR / STTR Pitch Day model accelerates the Air Force’s acquisition timeline, contracts, and awarding process, and develops game-changing technology to enable faster transition to fighters. At the Trusted AI at Scale event, selected SMEs will be awarded approximately $ 19 million on the fly, and the proposed AI research and development can begin immediately.

The Trusted AI Challenge Series is a collaboration between AFRL, State University of New York (SUNY), Innovare Advancement Center, New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation (NYSTEC), Griffith Institute, and National Security Innovation Network (NSIN). This challenge awards up to $ 925,000 on proposals to address the reliability of dynamic and autonomous AI systems. This is the third and final article in the workshop series that began in October 2020.

The Air Force recognizes that SMEs and nonprofits play an integral role in advancing our mission and forming partnerships, said AFWERX Liaison’s SBIR / STTR Program Manager. Dennis Lee, co-organizer of the event, said. Trusted AI at Scale is one of the larger Air Force science and technology ecosystems designed to engage and unite with the global AI community. I am pleased to be able to work directly with SMEs to participate in programming that provides a means to inspire high-tech innovation and accelerate the advancement of influential technology.

Reliable AI at Scale is the culmination of key efforts among Innovare partners in academia, industry and government to increase the reliability of dynamic and autonomous AI systems for the benefit of national security and economic competitiveness. Said Heather Hage, President and CEO of the Griffiss Institute. .. The Griffiss Institute is pleased to offer this program to help universities and SMEs advance to the cutting edge of trusted AI. We honor the leadership of the Air Force Research Laboratory and the State University of New York, honor the award winners, and look forward to learning about the outcomes of these projects.

The three-day event will feature comments from industry experts, including Microsoft Chief Science Officer Dr. Eric Hobitz and Stanley Black & Decker Chief Technology Officer Dr. Mark Maybury. Diverse Panel Discussions with Live Audience Q & A; Exciting presentations by prominent government briefings.

Kevin Owens, President and CEO of NYSTEC, said the Trusted AI at Scale event is another step in promoting a local, national and international collaboration ecosystem.As an AFRL partner through a partnership brokerage agreement [PIA]We are pleased and honored to be able to participate in this event. This event will continue to accelerate deep innovation and technology transfer.

Trusted AI at Scale uses NYSTEC, AFRL Information Directorate Partnership Intermediate. For more information on this event, please visit https://www.innovare.org/trusted-ai-at-scale.

The complete list of briefings for this event is as follows:

Gregory C. Allen, Department of Defense Joint Artificial Information Center (JAIC) Strategy and Policy Director Dr. Paul Antonic, Information Bureau, AFRL Chief Technology Officer, Information Warfare Office Director, Information Deputy Commander, Headquarters Marine Corps Dr. Sarah Bibyk, Research Psychologist, AFRL Dr. Timothy J. Bunning, Chief Technology Officer, AFRL, Air Force Materiel Command Dr. Louise Carter, Director, Airman Systems Directorate, 711th Human Performance Wing, AFRL, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) , Dr. Victoria Coleman, Ohio, US Air Force Chief Scientist, Colonel Nathan P. Diller, AFWERX Director, Stephen Drager, Principal Electronics Engineer, Dr. AFRL Peter Friedland, US Air Force Senior Scientific Advisor, AFRL / RI Director, Colonel Fred Garcia, AFRL / RI Small Business Expert, Michael Graniero, AFRL / RI Deputy Director, Dr. Michael Heiduk, Chief Scient, Dr. Eric Holbitz, Microsoft Dennis Lee, AFRL / RI SBIR / STTR Program Manager, led by Jean Charles (JC), Deputy Director of the Department of Tactical Technology at DARPA, Dr. Ryan Lurie, Senior Mathematician Joseph Lions at AFRL / RI, Principal Research Psychologist; 711 Human Performance Wing, AFRL Dr. Mark Maybury, Chief Technology Officer, Stanley Black & Decker Dr. Joel Mozer, Chief Scientist, US Space Force Dr. Chris Myers, Senior Cognitive Scientist, AFRL Major Jason Rathje, AFVentures Director, AFWERX Dr. William P. Roach, Chief Scientist, AFOSR Dr. Steven Rogers, Senior Scientist for Automatic Target Recognition and Sensor Fusion, AFRL Ms. Karen Roth, Chief Engineer, AFRL / RI Capt Matthew Ruden, Chief Innovation Officer -And Directorate CAG Chief, PEO Digital, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom AFB, MA Dr. Laura Steckman, Program Officer, AFOSR Dr. Matt Turek, Innovation Office (120) Program Manager, DARPA Dr. Alvaro Velasquez, Research Scientist, AFRL Dr. Stuart Wagner, Air Force Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Digital Program Executive Officer Stephen Wort, Air Force C4I and Cyber ​​Systems Technical Advisor, Dr. Brian Wisokki. AFRL / RI Associate Director

