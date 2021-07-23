The iDOS2 emulator receives an App Store removal notification





Apple is popular with DOS emulators that are popular (or at least decades old) designed to run software and games that allow users to run DOS games and software on Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices. There is a possibility to remove iDOS2 which is an emulation application.

According to developer ChaojiLi, Apple issued a pending removal notice after a recently submitted update to fix a bug. iDOS 2 has been available on the App Store since 2014, but the latest update seems to have changed the mindset.

According to the letter Lee received:

Reassessment revealed that the app did not comply with the App Store review guidelines. Specifically, it turns out that the app violates the following:

Guideline 2.5.2 Performance Software Requirements

During the review, the app installed or launched executable code, which is not allowed on the App Store.

Specifically, the app runs iDOS packages and image files, enabling iTunes file sharing and file support for game imports. Running the code introduces or modifies the functionality of the app, allowing you to download content without a license.

Li was previously forced for four years without updating iDOS 2 due to Apple’s restrictions on bundling game files, but in September 2020, a change to allow iDOS 2 to use the iOS document sharing feature. I was able to update the app by adding. Users import their files. An earlier version of the app, iDOS, was temporarily available on the App Store in 2010, but was pulled by Apple shortly after its release.

Since that September update, Li has been able to successfully send 12 other updates to the app. Li claims he was very positive with Apple’s reviewers every time he submitted an update, and the app runs external code, but in a sandbox environment (that is, in other parts of the operating system). There are no security risks that could compromise user data)).

But for some reason, Apple seems to have changed its mind about enforcing this section of the App Store rules. It’s not clear exactly what has changed here, but Li speculates that it has surged in popularity lately (a tweet from Fast Company tech editor Harry McCracken and using the app to run Windows 3.1. A How-To Geek guide on how to do this can help) iPad) may have caused a change in Apple’s mind.

Apple gave Li 14 days to update the app and remove the ability to run executable code, making the app completely useless. Li has already stated that he does not intend to make that change, explaining that doing so would be a betrayal for all users who purchased this app for these features.

For now, iDOS 2 is still available on the App Store for $ 4.99, but if Apple sticks to that word, it won’t buy longer.

