All about Apple Stocks: Chat with Wedbushs Dan Ives





On Thursday, July 22, one of Wall Street’s most bullish Apple stock analysts (AAPL)-Get Report talked with Daniel Martins of Apple Maven for a conversation about a Cupertino-based company. Dan Ives talked in more detail about his bull case and explained why he saw AAPL rising nearly 30% from here.

Below is a summary of some of the key topics in the conversation. Also check out the entire video chat above. Do not miss it!

Figure 1: Apple logo.

iStock

(Read more from Apple Maven: Apple Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know About Greater China)

Highlights of some conversations

“The Dans,” Ives and Martins, talked about some topics this Thursday prior to Big Tech’s earnings week. For example, in Apple’s upcoming revenue report, Wedbush analysts said:

“If you look at all the checks from the supply chain, the units from the iPhone 13 are somewhere from solid to almost stepped up … we expect billions of dollars this quarter. I think the iPhone will win and the service will win. “

The debate exceeded the results of the third quarter. Dan gave his view on Apple’s smartphone business in general, and more specifically on the iPhone 13. This is one of the important beliefs of his treatise.

“Don’t put Apple into a positive telecommuting story. Without retail, I think [the pandemic] It actually hurt them net. This is why the iPhone 13 that actually came out of the Asian Gate is actually rising compared to the iPhone 12 pre-COVID. “

It was also very interesting to hear Dan’s opinion on what could be one of Apple’s major engines for medium- to long-term future growth: Apple Car. Analysts are always on the lookout for this long-awaited product launch, with the following views:

“Now, when you look at the Apple Car, you’re one step forward and two steps back. I think it’s 2024 or 2025, but they’ll have the basics of the next three, six, or nine months to get there. I believe in building. “

For more insights from Dan Ives, from M1 opportunities to turnarounds in Greater China to discussions on how to best value Apple stock, see the entire video above (scroll to the top of this article). return Please).

Twitter speaks

@Wedbush’s Apple Analyst @DivesTech is one of Wall Street’s most bullish people. He expects AAPL to rise nearly 30% to $ 185 per person. What do you think about this price target?

(Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. The author may have one or more shares listed in this report long, and the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships Does not affect edited content. Thank you for supporting Apple Maven)

