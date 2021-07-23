Google publishes Chrome’s privacy sandbox timeline





Google announced last month that it would postpone Chrome’s plans to phase out support for third-party cookies. As part of that, the company provided details on the privacy sandbox and today released a deployment timeline.

As promised, the company currently has a detailed schedule. Google initially planned to phase out third-party cookies within two years of its announcement in 2020. This is currently set to take place over a three-month period that begins in mid-2023 and ends in late 2023.

Google has categorized the privacy sandbox timeline into four components, and the related APIs are listed below.

Fight spam and scams on the web

Show relevant content and ads

Measure digital advertising

Strengthening cross-site privacy boundaries

Most are currently in the “discussion” phase, except for the fight against spam / scams. The next steps are “testing” and “ready to hire”, which Google will mark when the individual API Origin Trials (OT) is started in the browser.

Google hopes to deploy APIs in these four areas before the transition period and not start widespread deployment until they are ready to adopt these technologies on a large scale. If all goes according to plan, Stage 1 of the transition will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will continue until the second quarter of the following year. During this time, Google will monitor recruitment as publishers and the advertising industry transition. Chrome’s phasing out of third-party cookies will occur in Stage 2 of the third quarter of 2023.

The privacy sandbox is also intended to accommodate secret tracking techniques, which are outside the scope of the four categories. SameSite Cookies, User-Agent Client Hints API, and HTTP Cache Partitioning have all been released on a large scale. Enhanced availability of DNS-over-HTTPS is planned for later this year (at the earliest), but later in 2022 you will see the WebID API, user agent reduction, Gnatcatcher, and Origin-Bound Cookies. It will be so. Finally, the privacy budget is targeted for 2023.

The privacy sandbox timeline is updated monthly by Google, but there are also frequently asked questions at the bottom of this page. Meanwhile, Chrome 92 is deploying FLoC settings on the existing privacy sandbox settings page.

