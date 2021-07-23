NetApp Excellerator start-ups are demonstrating unlimited innovation in future technology





The latest cohort of eight startups brings programs to 50 startups that are innovating within futuristic technologies such as cloud, security, health technology, financial technology, artificial intelligence and hybrid work. Over 40% of startups are led by women. NetApp ExcellerateHER Advances in Second Iteration NetApp Excellerator partners with NASSCOM Deep Tech Club 2.0 to add cloud capabilities to foster startups solving global challenges

Bangalore, India, July 23, 2021 / PRNewswire /-NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-driven data-centric software company, graduates from NetApp Excellerator, the eighth cohort of its flagship startup accelerator program. Was announced. Eight business-to-business (B2B) tech startups, all focused on deep technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud, and data, graduated at yesterday’s Virtual Demo Day event.

Graduated start-ups DataSutram, FireCompass, Metabob, Maxbyte, Nife, Snapblocs, State of Mind and Tongadive are venture capitalists and investors to market technology related technologies such as security, location intelligence, smart manufacturing and employee experience. Provided to the home live digital audience. , And NetApp readers.

Ravi Chabria, Managing Director of NetApp India, said of the graduation: “Events after 2020 emphasize the importance of developing a fair, sustainable and scalable business with a people-centric approach. State of Mind, one of the participating startups. , AI-driven conversational intelligence platforms are working with HR teams to improve employee experience and well-being. This is yet another example of data that provides business value. In this case, employees. Improve your experience and increase the involvement and retention of talent. “

Paid proof of concept is an integral part of the program in fine-tuning startup products and technologies. Chhabria further emphasized this aspect of achieving customer centricity: “Another topic-related startup, FireCompass, is working with information security teams to test the resilience of threat detection tools. Today, digital transformation is driving the future of work. Working with 50 start-ups can enhance your ability to innovate. “

As evidence of the program’s global reach, five of its eight startups, Metabob, Snapblocs, Nife, FireCompass and Tongadive, have spread to three countries: the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore. All of these start-ups are guided by NetApp India’s technology leaders, further establishing their centers as a breeding ground for globally relevant solution innovation and technological growth.

“Using data to solve real-life challenges is built into our DNA. The resilience of our business and the need for digital transformation are the need for this startup to tackle the most pressing issues. Brought out the best in the cohort. I can’t be proud of the founders anymore. Despite the obvious constraints imposed by the pandemic, there are no constraints on the ability to transform and modernize across the industry. “Madhurima Agarwal, director of the engineering program and leader of the NetApp Excellerator, said.

“We are working with leading industry groups to invest in the rapid transformation of the startup ecosystem. Cloud expertise,” Agarwal hinted at a broad range of accelerator programs that transcend participating startups. As an exciting opportunity to take advantage of NASSCOM Deep Tech Club 2.0, NASSCOM Deep Tech Club 2.0 enhances pioneering startups based in India in this area. ”Through this association, NetApp seeks guidance from NASSCOM and other industry partners. Provides cloud and data-related technology leadership to start-ups.

NetApp ExcellerateHER, a core diversity-driven initiative, has been involved in the second group of women-led startups, FireCompass, Tongadive, and Nife. NetApp ExcellerateHER harnesses the power of accelerator networks to further nurture female entrepreneurs in this digital-first world.

Since its inception in 2017, the award-winning NetApp Excellerator program has received over 1,700 applications. Applications are currently published in the ninth cohort in key areas such as cloud, Internet of Things, big data and analytics, ML, virtualization, data security, data management, and storage. To apply, go to http://startup.netapp.in/ and look for #NetAppExcellerator on social media.

You can see the video link of the trip here.

