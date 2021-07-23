Apple pulls “iDOS 2” DOS emulator from App Store





According to the app’s creator, iDOS 2, an app designed to allow users to play classic DOS games, will soon be removed from the App Store.

According to iDOS developer ChaojiLi, an attempt was made to send an iDOS update containing a bug fix to the App Store, but the update was rejected because it violated the 2.5.2 App Store guidelines that the app could not install or launch executable code. I was told that it was done.

During the review, the app installed or launched executable code, which is not allowed on the App Store.

Specifically, the app runs iDOS packages and image files, enabling iTunes file sharing and file support for game imports. Running the code introduces or modifies the functionality of the app, allowing you to download content without a license.

Educational apps designed to teach, develop, and test executable code allow students to download code in limited circumstances, but use such code for other purposes. I can not do it. Such apps need to be able to fully view and edit the source code. user.

Apple’s App Store team has given Li 14 days to send updates that remove the offending feature. Otherwise, the app will be removed from the App Store.

iDOS 2 has been available on the App Store since 2014, and its predecessor, iDOS, was first released in 2010. iDOS had a problem with Apple before, and in 2010 Apple pulled the original emulator app from the App Store. Changes have been made and the app was returned to the App Store in 2011, but we’re still having trouble with Apple.

iDOS 2 has passed four years without updates due to Apple’s restrictions on iTunes file sharing and bundling non-owned game files, but in 2020, Li implemented document storage and updated the app again. It is now possible.

Since 2020, iDOS has been able to run games and programs accessed via file shares, but Apple says it is not currently allowed. Li said it wasn’t meant to fool or fool reviewers, but revealed every time they updated how the app worked.

Li states that he does not intend to reduce important features of iDOS 2 apps in order to comply with Apple’s “App Store” rules. This is because it betrays the user who purchased the app for these features.

iDOS 2 is still available for purchase at this time, but Apple may soon purchase it from the App Store.

