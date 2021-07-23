Google is finally doing something about Google Drive Spam





Expand / block individual users with Google Drive! finally!

Google

A notification will pop up on your phone: “Click here for Hot XXX Actions!”

It’s Google Drive again. Someone has shared a document containing that title, and now your phone is asking you to see it. Even if you prevent Google Drive from generating phone notifications, you will still receive the email.Blocking emails on Google Drive[共有]You should check for spam when you click on a section. The problem is that the drive’s document sharing is built without spam management tools. Anyone who gets your email is considered an important sharer of valid documents, and until now there was nothing you could do about it.

Google officially acknowledged the issue in 2019, saying the company has made anti-spam a “priority.” More than two years later, Google is finally rolling out the most basic spam tools to Google Drive Sharing. You can block individual email addresses. The company announced this feature in May, and the tool will be available to users in the next 15 days. Shortly after the spam arrived in Google Drive, click the menu button next to the item and[ユーザーをブロック]You will be able to select.

Drive sharing works like email spam. Anyone who knows your address can share Drive files with you. Documents shared with you will automatically appear in the Drive Collection without your consent. There is no way to turn off sharing, limit sharing to authorized users, or limit it to existing contacts. It’s free for everyone.

It’s kind of like email, Gmail has a lot of spam control, but it’s rarely on the drive. Gmail provides AI-powered filters for obvious scams, Google-side filters, “spam” inboxes for suspicious items, and advanced filter rules that anyone can create. For years, the drive has been an uncontrolled spam mess for some users, and the only solution was to reduce overall service usage and block sending emails and notifications.

With the new feature, blocking a user will prevent the user from sharing content with you, remove all shares between you and the blocked user, and block it among several other Google services. The ability to block individual email addresses is the beginning, but obviously spammers can quickly get around this fix simply by creating a new account. Google has made Drive Sharing security work like email, so comprehensive email style controls (or sharing allow lists) don’t seem to solve the problem.

As with regular email spam, some people who have your email address receive a lot of spam, while others rarely. For those who have been hit by Google Drive spammers, it’s very frustrating that there are few ways to stop it. This feature gives you at least some control.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/07/google-is-finally-doing-something-about-google-drive-spam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

