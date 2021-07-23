Google Pittsburgh Contractor HCL Workers Reach Provisional Partnership Contract





The United Steelworkers (USW) said Friday that it had reached a tentative contract with a Google Pittsburgh subcontractor. The announcement came almost two years after voting for the union, saying that HCL Technologies employees of engineering and IT contractors did not get the same benefits if they worked with Google employees. I will.

Amanda Parks, a member of the USW Negotiations Committee working at HCL, said in a statement that the proposed three-year contract included a meaningful wage increase, addressing concerns about wage equality. According to the statement, it contains languages ​​that provide work safety and additional vacations. According to Parks, we work hard and deserve all the workers. This is an agreement that reflects a significant contribution to a company’s success.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint against HCL in October, alleging that the company outsourced the work of Pittsburgh workers in retaliation for union activity. According to complaints, HCL was unable to negotiate with Pittsburgh workers and transferred their work to Polish offshore workers.

Google’s contractor workforce has grown significantly over the past few years to about the size of a full-time workforce.

The interim agreement covers approximately 65 Pittsburgh-based employees and is scheduled for ratification voting on July 30. According to the union, the contract will come into effect as soon as it is ratified.

An HCL spokesperson confirmed the tentative agreement in an email to The Verge on Friday. Throughout this process, the HCL has been actively engaged in meaningful and fair discussions with the USW in good faith, a spokesman said. We have adhered to our commitment to respect the right of employees to pursue a union if they choose a union.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

July 23, 3:31 pm ET update: Added statement from HCL

