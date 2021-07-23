How partnerships drive innovation and success in this K12 area





Strategic partnerships helped overcome small budgets and staff

Nidy calls himself and his family the children of the North Canton poster. She, her husband, two of her three children have graduated from the district, and a third will graduate next year. She has also worked in the area for nearly 26 years, so it’s no exaggeration to say that she has connections with the community. Taking advantage of this relationship, Nidy and some of her colleagues have succeeded in advocating a permanent improvement tax that provides annual money for students and staff to continuously rotate the device. .. However, there were challenges in implementing the program.

There is a problem. OK, how can I make all of this public to my students? Am I taking educational time during the day to get them down and pick it up? How do you track them to find out which students have which devices? How are you repairing it? How do you instruct staff and students how to use the device, because without knowing how to use the device effectively, there is no value in using the program?

The lack of staff and limited budget was also an obstacle for North Canton City School. Nidy is part of four IT staff serving nearly 4,300 students. She appreciates that her team is professional and ready to divide tasks based on individual strengths. Nidy received support from the CDW in addition to support from key staff. I was involved with CDW through a sales representative. I ask him, OK, I want to do this in my classroom. What do i need to do? And he will help me. And in the fall of 2013, our state announced the opportunity for a Straight A grant.

Insider-only video: Watch the webcast now on BizTech.com to hear more about Nidis’ story.

The school was already running a one-on-one program, so I realized that Nidy was considering what to look for through a grant. I picked up the phone and called Eric on the CDW, and I said, hey, what’s new there? What are you listening to What is the topic? He said active learning furniture is really a priority so far. So he helped me connect with the company, and we went and toured and learned more about furniture. Then I wrote a grant application with a colleague, and we knew we had won.

Nidy said he got goosebumps when he was thinking of getting nearly $ 5 million in grants that brought 1,000 devices into the district, valuing his relationship with CDW. I didn’t know that, so I honestly don’t think it would have happened without that relationship. She said there was a connection between them.

Continue reading: Streamline one-on-one deployments in the era of remote learning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edtechmagazine.com/k12/article/2021/07/how-partnerships-drive-innovation-and-success-k-12-district The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos