The Sims 4 Cottage Living: The expansion pack we’ve been waiting for is now available





The Sims 4 Cottage Living will arrive on July 22nd.

The Sims 4 plants are always better friends than the actual greens. My sim can usually lead a decent life by selling flowers, fruits and vegetables. The Sims have been gardening in The Sims 4 for some time, but the latest expansion pack available today, Cottage Living, takes life away from the land to a whole new level. This cozy cottage core pack was actually experienced before its release.

Sims 4 Cottage Living introduces a new world, Henford-on-Bagley, as well as new ready-made families, holidays, Create-A-Sim and build mode items. In addition, The Sims can work to become a country care taker, a new natural aspiration. Overall, Cottage Living gives life simulation games a new realism and dynamic atmosphere.

Agricultural-themed packs have long been at the top of Shimmers’ wishlist. Game lead producer Antonio Romeo told me that the developers were inspired by the quaint English countryside. The team also created the build with the help of GameChangers members Clare Siobhan, Devon Bumpkin, ThomasTV, and Hey Harrie.

Take care of your livestock, and they will be good for you.

Create-A-Sim features new floral and plaid clothing and cute earrings. After designing your family and moving it to many homes, you can explore gorgeous new rustic items and build the perfect cottage or farmhouse. Imagine the possibilities if you installed the Country Kitchen Kit! Build mode also didn’t forget your yard-you can buy a chicken coop and animal coop to accommodate your new barn friends.

I’ve seen cats and dogs in The Sims 4, but cottage living has chickens, cows and llamas. And you won’t maximize the size of your home, as they aren’t counted as part of a family like cats and dogs.

Yeah, you can pet all animals.

“Cats and dogs primarily provide dating, but cottage animals also provide it, as well as useful products such as eggs, milk, and wool,” says Romeo. “Cleaning, feeding and interacting with these animals produces the highest quality products. When a sim makes friends with rabbits and birds, they can bring gifts and even help in the garden. . “

You can also find and add new pond effects such as swans, fireflies, tadpoles, ducks and crocodiles. This will make the game even more lively. We hope you can interact with them. Sims can also enjoy new hobbies such as canning and cross-stitching.

Build mode also features two different styles of garden patches, so you won’t try to navigate your crops with 1000 pots or planter boxes. You can also find Crumplebottom’s Garden Shop and Goldbloom’s Grocery Store in build mode for Sim to do business, as well as sell crops through inventory.

The new expansion pack takes gardening to the next level.

Once the sim grows oversized crops and takes care of the animals, head to the fair. Like other game pack festival events, Shimmers can attend the Finchwick Fair every weekend to get chicken, oversized crops, cows and more to enter the contest, win ribbons and buy unique items. can.

Keep green

Cottage Living can also work with the Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack EA, released last June, to focus on upcycling, homegrown food, wind turbines, solar power and more. If you have the pack installed, your actions in Henford-on-Bagley will affect your eco-footprint.

“The animals themselves don’t contribute directly to the footprint, but if the player ignores the zoo or chicken coop and begins to get dirty, this will reduce the overall eco-footprint of your neighborhood,” Romeo says. increase.

The new ability to run a legitimate farm in The Sims 4 means more options for challenges such as Rags to Riches and Living off the Land.

I’m crazy about the Cottage Living build. They look very warm and attractive.

Cottage Living also adds new gameplay aspects like Lot Challenge. For example, in The Sims 4, the refrigerator is always full. The good side is always having food, but the bad side is sometimes the cost of cooking. In Cottage Living, you can turn on the Simple Living Lot Challenge. This makes cooking cheaper, but you are responsible for finding the ingredients.

The simulation game from The Sims 4 to Animal Crossing became a paradise for people during last year’s coronavirus pandemic. Cottage Living only expands the comfortable escape that players can find in The Sims 4, despite the world being open and more people being vaccinated.

Romeo can’t wait for players to jump into a new pack.

“Cottage living offers a relaxing and quaint cottage experience surrounded by lush beauty and adorable animals,” he says. “If you’ve ever wanted to live in your own land, take care of animals and be part of a small town full of friendly locals, Cottage Living will cover you.”

The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack is available for $ 40 (35, AU $ 60) on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Origin PCs, Microsoft Store, and Steam. The launch price may seem a bit overpriced, so if you’re not stuck buying a pack right away, EA sells all year round and you have the option of bundling the pack to save money.

