Pokemon Unite turns monster battles into team sports





Games like League of Legends and Dota 2 are very popular and have been around for most of the decade. However, they may not be able to penetrate new players and viewers. There are so many characters and strategies that understanding what is happening on the screen is a big challenge. The just-released Pokemon Unite aims to fix that. It not only adds cute monsters to the genre, but also makes some clever modifications to streamline it and make things more familiar. It’s like a strategy game and basketball mashup, but with Genger.

For beginners, in MOBA or multiplayer online battle arenas, using an unnecessarily long full-name genre is usually a 5v5 competition whose goal is to destroy the enemy’s team base. To do this, form a squad of characters, each with their own unique abilities. You can use it to steadily destroy towers, level up and push your way into enemy territory. Often it is a genre that rewards slow, orderly, wise decisions and quick reflexes.

Unite has many of these elements, including different casts of monsters to choose from. For example, the Charmander is a great all-purpose melee fighter, while the Venusaur is good for ranged attacks. There are support characters and characters designed for defense. With a great twist, many of the creatures evolve over the course of the match. It’s fun to start as a crouching little Gible and end the match as an impressive Garchomp.

But the most interesting aspect of Unite is that it differs from traditional MOBAs. For starters, instead of trying to destroy your opponent’s base, your score. To do this, you need to defeat the wild Pokemon that spawn throughout the arena to score points and take them to one of your opponent’s goal circles to score. If you drop enough points to destroy a circle, you can move on to the next circle. It’s similar to how MOBAs usually work, but it’s much easier to understand. And the system also adds some new dramas: if you are killed, you lose a large chunk of points you hold, which makes things very much if you are piled up a lot. I’m nervous.

Another great thing about this game is that it has a strict time limit. League of Legends matches can last up to nearly an hour if fought fiercely, but a single Pokemon Unite match takes exactly 10 minutes. When the timer expires, the team with the most points wins. (Some matches can actually be shorter. We have already played some matches that other teams lost early due to biased scores.) Due to the time limit and point system, Unite It has experience and spawns, but it feels like a virtual sport. monster.

This idea of ​​rationalizing MOBAs is nothing new. Blizzard tried it with Heroes of the Storm, and Riot did the same when he made League of Legends mobile with the spin-off Wild Rift. But Unite seems to be the most familiar, at least from what I’ve played so far. The rules are easy to understand, the games are short and fierce, and the world is already known and loved by millions of people. So far, the only real problem I’ve encountered is the large amount of cryptocurrencies you can earn and buy. It gets weirdly complicated and allows you to mess around with the Battle Pass menu as much time as you actually play the game. You don’t seem to have to buy anything, but some of the fashion options are pretty attractive.

Currently, Pokemon Unite is available for free download on Nintendo Switch, but is ready to grow even bigger when it debuts on mobile in September (with cross-play and cross-progression at launch). Developer TiMi, Tencent’s in-house studio, already runs two of the world’s largest games at Call of Duty, Mobile and Honor of Kings. The combination of Pokemon and MOBA could quickly add a third.

